Barbadians will ring in 2017 in a variety of ways and some will go to the traditional hot spots, while some will ring in the New Year at various church services. However before that, many will be seeking between now and tomorrow, the perfect outfits to go with the festive occasion and at Bionic Man Shop. That was definitely the case yesterday when The Barbados Advocate’s team made its rounds through the City. Pictured, this customer (centre) was receiving assistance with some of the options for the big day.