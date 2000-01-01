Tune of the Crop winner Lil Rick performs ‘I’z a Bajan’ with some energetic dancers at the Sponsors’ Launch.

Crop Over revamp crucial
A revamping of various Crop-Over competitions will pave the way forward to improving the sweetest summer festival. Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Stephen Lashley disclosed that in light of the developments that directly impact stated criteria... more
Help reduce fuel import bill
It is possible for the island’s significant fuel import bill to be reduced if Barbadians engage in good driving habits. Consultant driver/trainer, Junior Jordan, said while he is concerned about Barbados’ $700 million fuel import bill, it is “highly... more

The Emtage Spartans celebrating their second win on the trot.

Emtage take two at Lodge meet
After knocking Codrington House (Yellow) off their perch last year, Emtage House (Purple) added insult to injury as they blew all and sundry away in Massiah Street when the Lodge School held the Patterson Cheltenham Inter-House Sports yesterday.... more

Chairman of the Barbados Sugar Industry Limited (BSIL), Patrick Bethell, as he spoke about the need for supervisors, harvester operators and infield tractor operators to work together to produce a cleaner sugar crop.

PRODUCE CLEANER SUGAR CROP!
The wheels are already in motion to ensure that Barbados receives maximum benefits from reaping a cleaner sugar crop this year. Supervisors, harvester operators and infield tractor operators who will be heavily involved when the reaping of the sugar... more

FROM LEFT: Representative of the Inter American Development Bank (IDB) in Barbados, Juan Carlos De la Hoz Vinas; Minister of Social Care, Constituency Empowerment and Community Development, Steven Blackett; Minister of Labour, Social Security and Human Resource Development, Senator Dr. Esther Byer Suckoo; and Permanent Secretary (Ag), Ministry of Social Care, Constituency Empowerment and Community Development, Janet Phillips, share a light moment before the start of the event to launch the new social empowerment programme

Minister: New programme aiming to cut unemployment
The plans to restructure the National Employment Bureau are coming to fruition. That is according to Minister of Social Care, Constituency Empowerment and Community Development, Steven Blackett. He told those attending yesterday’s launch of the “... more

Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ronald Jones (second from left), cutting the ribbon to officially launch The Power of Choice Initiative, while (from left) Principal of the Christ Church Foundation School, Robert Cumberbatch; Managing Director of The Power of Choice, Errol Griffith; Managing Director of Screenplay Advertising, Shane Lewis; and Principal of the St. Leonard’s Boys’ Secondary School, Joseph Maynard, look on.

‘EMBRACE THE POSITIVE’
Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ronald Jones, encouraged the students of the St. Leonard’s Boys’ Secondary School to embrace the positive initiatives that are being made available to them. Jones’ comments came yesterday... more

Chinese Ambassador to Barbados H.E Wang Ke shares a moment with Tyrone Yearwood, who spent seven years in China and spoke of his experience during the workshop.

Get ready for influx

CHINESE Ambassador to Barbados, Her Excellency Wang Ke believes that Barbados is poised to tap into the 100 million visitors who leave China annually when the visa exemption between the two countri

Devaluation ‘not an option’

An independent Senator is making it clear that devaluation of the Barbados dollar is not an option when looking at examples of other Caribbean economies that have suffered major losses after taking

St. Joseph’s Aaron Pollard from Red House powers to the line for victory in the Under-11 200 metres.

Primary schools unite for Sports Day

THE Usain Bolt complex played host to three schools on Friday as St. Elizabeth, St. Joseph and St. Bernard’s Primary combined to host their Annual Inter-House athletic Championships.

Football: Wales eyeing top of the table

Weymouth Wales could bubble to the top of the pot this weekend if all goes their way in the Barbados Football Association’s Digicel Premier League.

After knocking Codrington House (Yellow) off their perch last year, Emtage House (Purple) added insult to injury as they blew all and sundry away in Massiah Street when the Lodge School held the Pa

THINGS THAT MATTER: Public speaking – Feared by some, butchered by others

“A good speech should be like a woman’s skirt; long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest.” (Sir Winston Churchill)

EDITORIAL: With use of technology comes huge responsibility

There is much to be said about the level of sensitivity (or lack thereof) that we are exhibiting to our fellow man in this day and age.

MUSINGS: Don Quixote goes to Washington

“In short, his wits being quite gone, he hit upon the strangest notion that every madman in this world hit upon, and that was that he fancied it was right and requisite, as well for the support of

