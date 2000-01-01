Students of the Boscobel Primary as they paid tribute to the school in song.
Corrie Brewster, Founder & Executive Chairman of Karibs Network Inc., introducing a new search engine in the Caribbean.
Executive Director of the Barbados Coalition of Service Industries (BCSI), Graham Clarke (left), presenting Brent Sylvester with his Reflexology certificate.
(left) General Secretary of the National Union of Public Workers, Roslyn Smith, in conversation with President of the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados, Cedric Murrell, yesterday.
NSC Chairman, Michael Power, looks on as Michael Matthews (centre) accepts the National Sports Personality Awards on behalf of his daughter, Hayley, from Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, Stephen Lashley.
Leader of the Opposition Mia Mottley (left) and Member of Parliament for St. James Central, Kerrie Symmonds.
Be careful that you do not become your greatest obstacle to success.
“Karibs will become the google of our region.” This was the bold assessment made by Corrie Brewster, Founder & Executive Chairman of Karibs Network Inc.
It was a knock of 66 off 45 balls, that helped to bring home the title for the West Indies in the final of the 2016 ICC Women’s World Twenty20.
