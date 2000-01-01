From left: Director of Vocational Services for the Rotary Club, Michael Forde; Joy Knight-Lynch; Hampden Lovell; Danielle Skeete and President of the Barbados Rotary Club, Trevor Sealy.

Rotary Club of Barbados South recognising excellence
THE Rotary Club of Barbados South continues to acknowledge the work of individuals, companies and businesses that may have contributed to the growth of the country in one way or the other. The club held its annual Rotary Awards for Vocational... more
$40 000 going towards Harrison College Smart Classroom. Pictured, Sandra DeMaria; Carlo DeMaria; and Aron Truss made presentation to Principal of Harrison College, Juanita Wade.

Smart classroom for Harrison College
Within a month, Harrison College will have its very own Smart Classroom. On Monday, Principal Juanita Wade, made this reveal to her students, as she accepted a generous donation of $40 000 towards the project from Sandra and Carlo DeMaria. The... more

Manager of Communications and Government Relations at BL&P, Jackie Marshall-Clarke.

BL&P committed to green agenda
  The Barbados Light & Power Company (BL&P) Limited is very committed to making that major shift from electricity generated by oil to generation from renewable and clean energy sources.   This is according to Manager of Communications... more

Champions Yellow House won its first title in many years at the St. Stephen’s Primary Inter-House Sports Day.

Yellow stuns them all to take title at St. Stephen’s sports
  AFTER many years, Yellow House has finally won the Inter-House Sports title at the St. Stephen’s Primary School’s Athletics Championships.   The house with the smallest number of students and teachers broke through all the barriers which... more
General Secretary of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), George Pilgrim.

Water Authority praised
The work of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA,) with relation to the handling of the recent repairs to the South Coast Sewage Project with reference to the outflows, is to be commended.   This from General Secretary of the Democratic Labour Party... more
President of the BRSA, Sharmane Roland-Bowen.

Better lighting needed
The Barbados Road Safety Association (BRSA) is calling on the relevant authorities to provide better lighting in the area of Graeme Hall, Christ Church, where the fatal accident occurred over the weekend, claiming four lives. At a press conference... more

Barbados passport ranks most powerful

 

Career Showcase today

 

Governor General, Sir Elliott Belgrave, sharing a toast with Barbados’ most recent centenarian, Rosalie Bailey.

Rosalie Bailey celebrates her 100th birthday

 

Yellow stuns them all to take title at St. Stephen’s sports

 

‘A thorn among roses!’ Stephen Williams jostling for the ball with Sarah Wiseman while Christansia Evelyn (right) and Hazel Jackson (right) watch closely from behind. 

Men draw first blood in 2017 Battle

 

Guyana Jags maroon CCC at Kensington

 

