Students of the Boscobel Primary as they paid tribute to the school in song.

Boscobel Primary 125 and going strong
  FOR 125 years Boscobel primary has contributed to the development of Barbados and continues to grow from strength to strength.   Yesterday past and present teachers and students, as well as specially invited guests, joined the congregation... more
Business Monday: Changing how business is done in the C’bean
“Karibs will become the google of our region.” This was the bold assessment made by Corrie Brewster, Founder & Executive Chairman of Karibs Network Inc. The expanding business has lofty goals of taking the Caribbean and Barbados to the next... more
Don’t become an obstacle to your own success
Be careful that you do not become your greatest obstacle to success. Minister Dr. Kenroy Burke said that unfortunately at times, it is not the other people around you that would hinder you from achieving your dreams, but you yourself, as you... more
Business Monday: NUPW willing to help increase productivity
General Secretary of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW), Roslyn Smith, says that trade union will assist with efforts aimed at increasing worker productivity in this country, but will not do so if those efforts infringe on workers’ rights,... more
Matthews makes off with top NSC award
It was a knock of 66 off 45 balls, that helped to bring home the title for the West Indies in the final of the 2016 ICC Women’s World Twenty20. That same performance also played a pivotal role in bringing home the National Sports Personality title... more

Leader of the Opposition Mia Mottley (left) and Member of Parliament for St. James Central, Kerrie Symmonds.

‘BREAK THE SILENCE’
  Leader of the Opposition Mia Mottley is calling on the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance to report to the nation on the “true state of the Barbados economy”.   She made this appeal yesterday during a press conference in the office of... more

Boscobel Primary 125 and going strong

 

Stay focused!

 

Don’t become an obstacle to your own success

Be careful that you do not become your greatest obstacle to success.

Business Monday: Changing how business is done in the C’bean

“Karibs will become the google of our region.” This was the bold assessment made by Corrie Brewster, Founder & Executive Chairman of Karibs Network Inc.

Business Monday: NUPW willing to help increase productivity
Chelsea Tuach in peak form, manoeuvring the waves.
BUSINESS MONDAY - Successful Christmas loans promotion
BUSINESS MONDAY - REDUCE spending!

Matthews makes off with top NSC award

It was a knock of 66 off 45 balls, that helped to bring home the title for the West Indies in the final of the 2016 ICC Women’s World Twenty20.

Team Coach Ryan Kellman and two of his players show off their new jerseys.

Graydon Sealy receives new football uniforms, equipment

 

From left to right: Paradise Player-coach Jonathan Straker, Sandals Barbados General Manager Fernand Zievinger, Dwayne De Rosario and Tony Rosario with participants.

Sandals Foundation invests in year-long schools’ programme

 

