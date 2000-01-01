Junior golfers impress at recent tournament
  National junior golfers  Iz Hustler and Emily Odwin are moving into 2017 as the island’s top juniors for the past year.   They emerged champions of the Barbados Golf Association’s 2016 junior championships, which were played recently at the... more

 

Male and Female champions of the Barbados Junior Golf Championships, Emily Odwin and Iz Hustler.
 
BUSINESS MONDAY - Successful Christmas loans promotion
  CHRISTMAS 2016 was thought to be a low keyed period for spending by Barbadians given the tight economic conditions. However, that certainly was not the case as Republic Bank Barbados Limited has found out with its Christmas loans promotion... more

Visitor arrivals have reached record levels in 2016 and even at the start of 2017, visitors have been seen in their numbers around the island enjoying the best which this country has to offer.

VISITOR SPEND UP
  Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Richard Sealy, is pleased that as tourism arrivals continue on an upward trajectory, so too is visitor spend.   Just last week, Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Freundel Stuart indicated that 2016 ... more

Minister of Finance, Christopher Sinckler, presents Shari Hope with the FSC Stability Award.

BUSINESS MONDAY - FSC honours top employees
  THE Financial Services Commission (FSC) closed out 2016 with a double celebration, honouring the regulatory agency’s corporate award winners and thanking former CEO Randy Graham for his services.   While congratulating staff for their level... more

Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Dr. DeLisle Worrell (centre), alongside winner of the 19th Annual Frank Collymore Literary Endowment Awards, Kerry Andre Belgrave; and second place and the Prime Minister’s awardee, Linda Deane.

Writers rewarded
  Kerry Andre Belgrave’s collection of poems “@bb.now/tekculture?” received top honours at the 19th Annual Frank Collymore Literary Endowment (FCLE) Awards, held on Saturday night.   His impressive work looks at the new tech language and the... more

 

Above average rainfall

 

FROM SECOND LEFT: Waterford Compton Manager Sherphine Howell; Home Improvement and Hardware Supplies Office Manager Kim Knight; Waterford Compton Player and Coach Rudy Grosvenor; and Home Improvement and Hardware Supplies Store Manager Kim Newsam are flanked by players Rashad Brathwaite (left) and Jabar Niles in their new gear.   
 
Compton ready for first foray in Premier League

 

