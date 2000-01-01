FATCA here to stay
President Donald Trump taking up office does not mean that the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) which requires US citizens living overseas to the report their assets to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will be repealed. Speaking during a... more

Owner of Walkers Dairy, Paul Davis (centre), accepts the 2016 Best Quality Milk Award from Pine Hill’s Supply Manager, Lorenzo Roach and IICA representative, Dr. Ena Harvey.

Walkers Dairy earns top Milk Award
The team at Walkers Dairy has taken home the Pine Hill Dairy’s Best Quality Milk Award for 2016. In its effort to drive the dairy industry forward, Pine Hill revived its ‘Best Overall Milk Quality Initiative’ in 2015, rewarding those farmers... more

St. Michael School student Makeda Bradshaw (left) shares a light moment with some of the repeat visitors.

Keeping it fresh
PRIME Minister the Rt Hon Freundel Stuart has given the assurance that Barbados will continue to diversify the island’s tourism product to ensure that it does not become monotonous for those who visit our shores. His comments came during a repeat... more

Clish A. Gittens as he received an award for Best Short Film for H20 during the inaugural Barbados Independent Film Festival last month while Co-directors of the Festival Jennifer Smith and Sir Trevor Carmichael look on.

More support needed for local and regional filmmakers
AFTER the success of his award winning documentary H2O, local filmmaker Clish Gittens is back at it again. This time he is working on a documentary on the local sea egg industry since the ban was lifted in Barbados. The 33-year old told The Barbados... more

Secondary students take part in the demonstrations set up by the students the University of the West Indies’ Faculty of Science and Technology at the Barbados Association of Guidance Counsellors’ National Career Showcase held at UWI yesterday. 

Students respond well to BAGC National Career Showcase
    Secondary students from across the island were given a close-up view into future employment through the Barbados Association of Guidance Counsellors (BAGC) National Career Showcase, which was held at University of the West Indies’ (UWI)... more
Gov’t lauded on decision to ban e-cigarettes in public spaces
  The Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC) has congratulated the Government of Barbados, for its “timely decision”, to ban e-cigarette use in public spaces.   In the HCC’s latest news roundup for this month, the Coalition admits that “studies... more

Senator Ince: Join unions

A Senator is appealing to employees across Barbados to join labour unions.

Champions Yellow House won its first title in many years at the St. Stephen’s Primary Inter-House Sports Day.

Yellow stuns them all to take title at St. Stephen’s sports

 

‘A thorn among roses!’ Stephen Williams jostling for the ball with Sarah Wiseman while Christansia Evelyn (right) and Hazel Jackson (right) watch closely from behind. 

Men draw first blood in 2017 Battle

 

Guyana Jags maroon CCC at Kensington

 

The Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation must be commended for its efforts to have school’s celebrate African Awareness Month, as February rolls around.

Take the next step: Ban backyard burning in communities

I am told that the wheels of change turn slowly, especially when it comes to key issues that need to be addressed in Barbados.

A matter of timing

 

Take the next step: Ban backyard burning in communities
A matter of timing
EDITORIAL: Addressing productivity
EDITORIAL - Barbadians have the power to effect change
NOW AS WELL AS THEN - Refugees, immigration and the ban

