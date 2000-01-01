Funding on THE way
  The small and medium enterprises (SME) sector is being given the assurance that the funds promised by Government in the August 2016 Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals are not far off.   Minister of Industry, International Business,... more

Jefferson Best, Wee Parties And Beyond’s Grinch, making the book presentation to Cathy Anne Clarke of The Learning Centre. Looking on are: Retail Operations Manager of Deanna Dash’s Toy Shop, Kevin Nascimento, Supervisor with Brydens Retail Inc., Deborah Lynch, and Wee Parties and Beyond’s Elves Rodney Briggs and Matthew Briggs.

Two local groups receive books
  The wishes of the young attendees to this year’s ‘Breakfast With Santa’ event were granted yesterday when books were donated to Variety, The Children’s Charity and The Learning Centre.   The book presentation to each organisation was done in... more

This island’s latest centenarian, Hermione Eileen Parris, reading her birthday cards on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen and the Government of Barbados to Governor General, Sir Elliott Belgrave.

Barbados has a new centenarian
  AS has been a common thread for the year 2016, Barbados yesterday had yet another centenarian in the likes of Hermione Eileen Parris.   However, what makes the resident of Pool Land, St. John even more special is her youthfulness despite her... more
Spirit in the lost and found
    It is amazing how quickly the time flies as you get older. During school days time appeared to drag on and on, ensuring that term after term felt like a prison sentence until vacation was here once again.    While summer break was always... more
DJ PUFFY: CHANGE MINDSET
  The talent is here, but there must be a mindset change.   That’s the view of 2016 Red Bull Thre3style World DJ Champion, Barbados’ own Andre Parris, as he analysed and compared the level of talent to be found in Barbados and the region, to... more

 

Barbadians will ring in 2017 in a variety of ways and some will go to the traditional hot spots, while some will ring in the New Year at various church services. However before that, many will be seeking between now and tomorrow, the perfect outfits to go with the festive occasion and at Bionic Man Shop. That was definitely the case yesterday when The Barbados Advocate’s team made its rounds through the City. Pictured, this customer (centre) was receiving assistance with some of the options for the big day.
SLOW TRAFFIC
    The hive of activity, crowds of people and traffic going into and out of Bridgetown is not as high as it was prior to Christmas last week, as it seems the majority of Barbadians did all of their shopping one time.   However, store owners... more

Jefferson Best, Wee Parties And Beyond’s Grinch, making the book presentation to Cathy Anne Clarke of The Learning Centre. Looking on are: Retail Operations Manager of Deanna Dash’s Toy Shop, Kevin Nascimento, Supervisor with Brydens Retail Inc., Deborah Lynch, and Wee Parties and Beyond’s Elves Rodney Briggs and Matthew Briggs.

This island’s latest centenarian, Hermione Eileen Parris, reading her birthday cards on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen and the Government of Barbados to Governor General, Sir Elliott Belgrave.

 

Barbadians will ring in 2017 in a variety of ways and some will go to the traditional hot spots, while some will ring in the New Year at various church services. However before that, many will be seeking between now and tomorrow, the perfect outfits to go with the festive occasion and at Bionic Man Shop. That was definitely the case yesterday when The Barbados Advocate’s team made its rounds through the City. Pictured, this customer (centre) was receiving assistance with some of the options for the big day.

Sports

Adequate maintenance programme critical

 

Rickey Walcott piloting Nekitta to a win in the Diamonds International/Crown of Light Boxing Day Stakes & Trophy, for 3-year-olds and older, going 1570 metres, yesterday at the Garrison Savannah.

Nekitta wins the Diamonds International/Crown of Light Stakes & Trophy

The feature race yesterday on the Barbados Turf Club’s final day of the 2016 racing season, went to the Lewin Godding owned, Mark Armstrong trained 6-year-old bay mare, Nekitta, who is by Feet On F

Just A Fashion, with Jalon Samuel, winning the ANSA McAL Stakes & Trophy.

Just A Fashion, with Jalon Samuel, winning the ANSA McAL Stakes & Trophy.

Dorsette and Just A Fashion clash again in feature race

Tomorrow is the final day of the Barbados Turf Club’s 2016 racing season, and eight races are carded to be run at the Garrison Savannah, starting at 1:15 p.m.

Barbados Advocate

Mailing Address:
Advocate Publishers (2000) Inc
Fontabelle, St. Michael, Barbados

Phone: (246) 467-2000
Fax: (246) 434-2020 / (246) 434-1000