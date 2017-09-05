St. Cyprian’s get on board with draw

St. Cyprian’s Boys’ passed up a chance to exact revenge on 2016 champions, Charles F. Broome, when this year’s edition of the BICO National Sports Council Primary Schools Football Competition continued yesterday. Playing their first game of the season at Blenheim, last year’s losing finalists were held to a draw in a replay of the ultimate match of the 2016 tournament.

With the defending champions looking a mere shadow of the team that they were last year, St. Cyprian’s were able to maintain much of the depth they had in 2016 and looked the better team. That solidity translated to the first goal from Marcus Whittington in the first half. However, before the final whistle would go in the Zone 4 game, Jabari Reid pulled one back for the draw.

Also playing in the same zone at the same venue, People’s Cathedral and St. Ambrose also broke even. People’s Cathedral got two goals from Rasheed Moore and Matthieu Clarke, while Christian Gill and Ronniequan Griffith also had one each.

Belmont Primary had a hefty win over George Lamming, who are now nursing their wounds after a second loss. With Tyrell Alleyne picking up a brace and Julani Watson scoring once, Belmont ended with three unanswered goals. Still in Zone 4, St. Giles were good for a one-nil win over Luther Thorne, thanks to a goal from Thierry Chazel. Davion Brathwaite gave Wilkie Cumberbatch their only goal on the day, to secure victory over St. Paul’s.

Over at Speightstown in Zone 1, All Saints had another good day, as they absolutely decimated Half Moon Fort to win by 14 goals. Tijah Bishop led the charge with four goals, while Jamarco Shepherd and Riovonni Johnson both had hat-tricks. Joshua Husbands and Tashae Jones both closed out the total with two goals each.

Boscobelle Primary had to put in their work for a two-goal win over Selah Primary. Kyle Jordan, Sean Toppin and Malik Babb all had a goal apiece for Boscobelle, while Ramario Samuels furnished Selah with their consolation. Four goals rocked the nets in a match that saw Ignatius Byer and Roland Edwards parting ways with a point each. Jayden Toppin and Donte Cumberbatch did the deed for Ignatius Byer, while Davonte Alleyne-Edwards and an own-goal were credited for Roland Edwards’ goals.

D’Andre Mitchell had things in Greens heated yesterday, as he led St. George Primary to a sound five-nil win in Zone 5. Playing against Hilltop Preparatory, his effort was aided by a goal from Jaquan Pilgrim to bring up the tally. St. Jude’s got the better of Ellerton Primary at the same venue, with the former putting up three goals to their opponents’ one. Shamari Harewood, Kito Barrow and Donte Gill all pitched in, while Ranaco Kirton pulled one back for Ellerton. A goal each from Zaniah Mascoll and Shakeem Kellman saw Cuthbert Moore and Bay Primary playing to a draw.

Still in Zone 5 but over at Gall Hill, Workmans Primary beat the home team, St. John Primary. St. John was only able to muster a goal from Kaliq Ashby, however, a brace from Melanique Leacock and a single goal from Nathaniel Nurse saw Workmans to three.

Although it was sunny for most of the day, it rained goals in Briar Hall, as 22 were scored in five games. St. Christopher picked up their first win of the 2017 season by blasting four goals past the goalkeeper from Vauxhall Primary. Reuben Jacobs struck twice, while Adriano Bascombe and Matthew Marshall had one each. Vauxhall did not leave empty-handed, scoring twice through Tremaine Scott and Jaiko Callender.

Milton Lynch found it easy going against Wills Primary, as they came away with a four-one result. Edward Downey recorded a hat-trick for the Christ Church boys, while Christian Brewster added the fourth. Yanic Griffith was the only player to strike back for Wills. That scoreline would make another appearance on the day, as St. Gabriel’s had an identical result when they came up against St. Winifred’s. Warren Povey was the only player for St. Winifred’s to score, while Noel Clarke, Luke Olivere, Jake Fergusson and Zack Anthony also chipped in for St. Gabriel’s.

Arthur Smith and St. Angela’s both scored twice as they worked their way to a draw. Tyrese Thorne and Shadre Gibson both found the nets for Arthur Smith, while Leea Blakely and another unnamed player ensured that St. Angela’s would not leave empty-handed. St. Lawrence and St. Bartholomew’s also played to a deadlock, with Romel Nanton scoring for the former and Shakur Bishop hitting home for St. Bart’s.

The competition continues today with games at Orange Hill, Shorey Village, Passage Road, the National Stadium and King George V Park.