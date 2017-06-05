Springer to get back on track to victory

The girls on Government Hill will be chasing an estimated total of $240 000 in the coming months, as they seek to get ‘Springer on Track’ by the end of this calendar year. And, if they have their way, the 16-time Barbados Secondary Schools Athletic Championship Girls’ champs will be sporting a brand new five-lane 200 Metre track.

The new initiative was launched during a media briefing held at the school yesterday, and the planning committee revealed that several fund-raising ventures were in the works for helping to raise the target.

With a call being sent out to old scholars and members of corporate Barbados, Springer on Track Public Relations Officer, Ian Webster, stated that all of Barbados was set to benefit from the initiative, as it would be open to public use.

“Please don’t think for one minute that it is restricted and only a Springer project. The nation of Barbados will also see benefit from a project such as this.”

Recently picking up a sixth form, the school has been known over the years to be making headway in academics as well as in sport, and as such, has a healthy curriculum and extra-curricular activities. Speaking during yesterday’s conference, Deputy Principal, Mitchelle Maxwell, explained that the proposed facility would help to encompass several of the initiatives and programmes currently on offer for the students, such as the resource centre, the extensive agricultural programme, an archery programme and the fully-functioning cosmetology salon established through the Caribbean Examination Council’s Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) programme.

“What we envisage is that within the high performance facility, within that area, that is actually going to be our green space, because it speaks very much to our green agenda. The AgSci (Agricultural Science) programme is going to feed into that space as well. So it is fully integrated and lots of exciting things are going to be happening at Springer Memorial,” Maxwell said.