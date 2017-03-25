Mark ‘Venom’ Griffith undefeated

Defending champion, Mark ‘Venom’ Griffith, overcame a small scare to defeat Davien ‘Force Ripe’ Taylor, as he opened his 2017 campaign in the Massy United Clash of the Titans at Dover on Thursday.

In the early moments of the first game, it was Taylor who held the upper hand and led 7-4.

Taylor was playing some aggressive shots and winning, as Griffith was still trying to find his range ,but was spoiling most of his attempts.

Looking for his fourth title and also to keep his undefeated record in the tournament intact, Griffith put his head down and managed to level the scores 9-9.

It looked as though Griffith was going to cruise to an easy first game victory, but then Taylor returned to his aggressive plan of attack. However, it was a little too late, as Griffith only needed one point to secure the first game victory at 20-15. Taylor managed to win three points before Griffith closed out the game 21-18.

In the second game, it was Taylor who was leading once again, as he mixed some power shots with finesse. Down the line smash, which brought applause from the appreciative crowd, along with a few well disguised injections, showed Taylor was no push over.

But Griffith went to work after levelling the scores at 9-9. A run of six unanswered points came immediately after, and this gave Griffith a lead that he would never surrender, and he went on to win the second game 21-17.

It took three games to decide the winner between Dwaine Hope and Alan Davidson. Hope seemed to be taking the cautious route in the game, as he was not attacking what seemed to be clear opportunities presented to him. Instead, he was slicing and merely qualifying the ball in expectation that Davidson would make the mistake.

This saw a see-saw battle ensue, and the lead changing hands a number of times throughout the match.

Hope won the first game 23-21 with a well disguised back hand injection.

The second game, Hope went away from his plan and seemed to be more aggressive. This saw him make countless spoils and Davidson raced away to a 14-5 lead.

Then Hope seemingly found an answer and went to work on Davidson’s backhand, which saw him escape what was going to be a ‘sow’, and get as many as 16 points, before Davidson win the game.

The see-saw battle returned in the deciding game, and the lead once again changed hands a number of time. Hope was once again trying to keep the ball in Davidson’s backhand, but Davidson was now wise to his plan, and would run around to play a forehand shot or winner. This gave Davidson a two-point lead – 10-8 – as they switched sides.

Point for point, the players traded, however, after Hope led 18-17, Davidson closed out the game with a 4-0 run, and to cap it off, 21-18, and what is becoming his signature, a dance at midcourt.

As expected, Aaron Barker defeated Adrian Scott 21-8, 21-17, while Clarence Haynes was victorious over Junior Wharton 21-18, 12-21, 21-17.

The novice game saw Anicia Wood handed the victory after Marissa Dowell was a no show.

On Wednesday, Shawn ‘Schwarzenegger’ Spencer surprised the favoured Victor ‘Earth’ Ward by defeating him in straight games 21-17, 21-18.

Kerry Francis also won his encounter over Junior Alleyne 21-10, 21-17.

Other players who were in winners row are Ashton Blackett, Leon Carter, and Jamar Best.

Play continues today (Saturday) with the number 2 seed Julian ‘Michael Jackson’ White in action, along with Darius ‘Baraccus’ Gaskin and Adrian ‘Dan’ Skeete.