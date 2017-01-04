CHAMPS CROWNED

The St. Michael School Cougars created history yesterday, winning its first Boys’ title after a top notch performance at the Powerade Barbados Secondary Schools’ Athletics Championships (BSSAC).

It was pure excitement at the 2017 edition of BSSAC, with keen competition over the two days on the track and the field at a packed National Stadium.

Amassing 313 points, St. Michael School (SMS) not only took home the Boys’ overall title, but also won the best team on parade. In second position was Harrison College with 259.50 points, and third was Christ Church Foundation on 196.50. In fourth and fifth place were defending Boys’ champions Lester Vaughan on 179.50; and Coleridge and Parry on 165.50.

Christ Church Foundation successfully defended last year’s Girls’ title in impressive style, with great performances throughout the two final days of competition. They won with a total of 332 points, way ahead of former queens Springer Memorial who finished second on 264.53. Third and fourth places were separated by less than a point, with Harrison College narrowly edging St. Michael School. College tallied 221.83 points and St. Michael School was just behind on 221.33.