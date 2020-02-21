BCA introduces Under-23 Centre of Excellence programme

The Barbados Cricket Association is hoping to fill the gap that has existed in Cricket by starting an Under-23 programme in the Sir Everton Weekes Centre of Excellence.

At the launch of the programme yesterday during a media conference at the Kensington Oval, Roland Butcherannounced what he called a historic and ground breaking occasion.

Butcher believes it is one of the solutions that is currently needed in the region to help West Indies cricket be strong once again.

“One of the reasons we have seen West Indies struggle over the last couple of years is because we have a drain in our system, as part of the pathway is not fully developed.”

Butcher said the there is a programme in the region for every age group starting at Under-13 up to Under-19 however after such a hefty investment the pathway stops there as there is no longer anything for the cricketers over 19 years.

Butcher said that cricketers who have been given some of the best training as young athletes are being lost in the system.

“At the end of the regional under-19 tournament those players are then left to be developed by the local clubs for the national teams.”

Butcher believes this is an impossible task to ask the clubs to do on their own and for the young cricketers to achieve.

“After Under-19 then what?” With Barbados in a better position than most territories financially andotherwise, Butcher said they have taken the lead in the creation of this avenue for the young cricketers.

He has also made a call for the Prime Ministers of the region to help Cricket West Indies create and support atournament for the young under-23 and fringe players.

The coaches of the programme will be led by Dexter Toppin and he will be assisted by Ryan Hinds and Corey Collymore and will begin from tomorrow, Saturday 22 at 9 am until 1 pm This will happen each week until the start of the season in April when the players will go to their respective clubs to compete and train. (CG)

Players

1. Kadeem Alleyne

2. Kilano Brathwaite

3. Shavon Brooks

4. Keemar Burrowes

5. Zidane Clarke

6. Deswin Currency

7. Jaden Edmund

8. Jadan Jones

9. Jadeja Edwards

10. Pius Emilien

11. Damel Evelyn

12. Tauron Gibson

13. Damario Goodman

14. Shkym Haynes

15. Khalil Herbert

16. Jarion Hoyte

17. Javed Leacock

18. Mekhail Marshall

19. Shakkae Marshall

20. Jair McAllister

21. Dante Niles

22. Indal Persaud

23. Sadrian Ward

24. Shem Watson

25. Ryshon Williams

26. Nyeem Young