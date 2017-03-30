Young people urged to speak out

Young people in Barbados must be taught how to speak out about issues affecting them.

According to the president of the Barbados Debating Society, Carl Applewhaite, if the youth of the nation do not know how to speak out about what kind of future they want for themselves and their country, then “we have a problem”.

“I have seen it in the press myself, that there are persons who have been speaking on political matters in the Barbados debating society. We want to encourage young people to engage. The Barbados Debating Society trains students how to think, we don’t tell them what to think.

“Of course while we are apolitical, we encourage students to engage in matters that will affect them and not only matters that would affect them directly, but when they get to the international scene, issues that may affect their brothers and sisters,” he said.

The president was speaking at a press conference yesterday at Harrison College, to publicly announce the members on the team that will represent Barbados at the 2017 World Schools Debating Championship in Indonesia, between August 1 and 11.

Queen’s College students Nia Marshall and Khaleel Kothdiwala; along with David Johnson and Khamal Scantlebury from Harrison College; and Dia Parris from The St Michael School, were chosen by the Society to represent Barbados at the 2017 Championship.

Applewhaite said while Barbados is always ready to showcase its manufacturing and tourism industries, it is necessary that the education sector is also highlighted.

He stressed that this is why it is important for students to participate in the international competition that gives them the opportunity to give their views on worldwide topics.

He proudly stated that in 2011 when a team from Harrison College participated in the competition, they won the best debating team award. The president said the team now includes members from other schools, and it continues to grow over the years.

Vice president of the Debating Society and trainer of the team currently preparing to represent Barbados at the upcoming Championship, Kevon Henry, informed that intense training sessions have been taking place on Saturdays and they are expected to intensify as the competition approaches.

Meanwhile, team captain David Johnson, told the media that the Society has assessed its strengths and weaknesses and assured that a well-rounded and prepared team will be heading to Indonesia.

Applewhaite indicated that the respective schools have already started fund-raising events to assist with financing the trip. However, the president called on corporate Barbados to also support the worthy cause.

The registration fee for each student is BDS $1, 360, while the airfare per person stands at BDS $6,508. (AH)