WARNING FOR WORKERS

GENERAL Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU), Toni Moore, says many people of today are not aware of the freedoms won and hardships suffered some seven decades ago, and as a result have become apathetic and/or comfortable in their current state.

She was speaking at Solidarity House yesterday during the launch of the 2018 May Day Season, which is being celebrated under the theme “The Future We Want”.

“But let me caution those of you among us that our experiences, particularly in recent times, reinforces the obligation of the trade union movement to defend your interests and stave off the subtle attacks on the many gains that were won by our early labour leaders,” Moore said.

“I must caution that every freedom that we have gained, whether it is the freedom to bargain collectively or the freedom to vote, has been won by the blood, sweat and tears, not only of our past labour leaders, but by the mass of workers who stood by their leaders and were always willing to risk it all so that we, today’s generations, could enjoy the fruit of their labour.”

Saying that the entire country must work together to see the Barbados is wanted, she lamented that some workers are contented to remain spectators.

“Regrettably, too many among the present workforce appear to have become cynical and overly fearful so that they resort to sitting drowsily on the side-lines and complain as they watch our freedoms ebb away. It is in this season that we ask you to recall that the political and other changes that followed the disturbances across the Caribbean in the 1930s occurred only because the workforce across the region all stood up and took action.

“I warn you, on the occasion of May Day 2018, you members of the BWU, that those who would wish to keep the workers in this country in a state of subjugation and poverty will only be able to do so, if we the workers fail and stand up and act for the justice we deserve.”

Moore stressed that the May Day season which will culminate with the parade on Tuesday is not just about “speechifying” and entertainment. With elections around the corner she said,” we must not miss this prime opportunity to remind those who aspire to lead us of the issues which are important to us- environment, education, economic opportunity and workforce skill s, employment. “We must remind all who seek political leadership of the requirement to be strong for workers, for our families, for building strong communities and not undermining our trust to the benefit of the strong armed few,” she said. (JH)