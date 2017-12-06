Unhealthy lifestyles a serious problem

Although Barbados is doing relatively well in the fight to promote healthy living, Minister of Health John Boyce notes that unhealthy lifestyles are still a problem.

His comment came during the celebration of Barbados’ latest centenarian, Eldica Lampitt, which took place at her daughter’s house on Saturday evening.

“If you’re not convinced yet that this is a serious problem [unhealthy living], then you need to reflect on the fact that as many as 80 per cent of the deaths that occur in Barbados are as a

result of non-communicable diseases,” he highlighted.

The Health Minister said it is time everyone recognises that these non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are largely caused by our lifestyles

As such, he is urging all Barbadians to make a change in order to avoid preventable illnesses and prolong their lives.

He believes that as the adults of the nation, we are charged with the responsibility of ensuring that our children are exposed to the best examples of healthy living and an active lifestyle for them to imitate, so that they can pass this knowledge on to their children and grandchildren so that Barbados can become a healthier nation.

“It is important to recognise that I don’t think anyone tries to tell anybody that you will live forever; what we would like to suggest is that if you follow the guidelines that we set out, then while we are alive we are able to enjoy our lives much more,” he said.