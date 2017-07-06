Threats must be addressed

Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Freundel Stuart has issued a warning about the negative impact that security threats in this region, which are not neutralised, could have on Caribbean economies.

He raised the issue as he delivered the feature address yesterday morning at the opening ceremony of Exercise TRADEWINDS 2017 at St. Ann’s Fort. PM Stuart indicated that illegal drug trafficking, arms and human trafficking, gun-related crime and other criminal activities – all well known threats which will be simulated this week during TRADEWINDS – are becoming increasingly prevalent in our societies, and he is adamant that they must be confronted in order to safeguard our citizens and visitors alike.

“Apart from our obligation to provide a safe and secure environment for those who ordinarily reside in this region, it is not unreasonable to suggest that if the threats to security are left unaddressed, the Caribbean could lose its attraction as a prime tourist destination,” he indicated.

His comments came as he noted that this year’s Exercise is being conducted against the backdrop of a tense and uncertain global security environment, brought about by the activity and designs of criminal organisations.

“The unspeakable butchery penetrated against dozens of young children in Manchester, England a few weeks ago, to be followed by the gruesome events at London Bridge over the weekend, are grisly reminders of the turbulence and volatility of our times. These examples underscore the requirement for Small Island Developing States such as Barbados and others in the Caribbean, to work hand in hand with our regional and international partners to ensure the safety of our citizens, and by extension, the safety of their own people, many of whom reside amongst us,” he said.

With that in mind, he stated that to successfully carry out that mandate, it is vital that the countries within the region continue to create and strengthen networks across jurisdictions, and maintain active dialogue with their partners to combat security threats which seek not only to destabilise our region, but Western civilisation in general.

To that end, he said the Exercise presents a perfect opportunity for our security forces and disaster management experts to hone their skills and to adapt and improve procedures, in an effort to ensure that they remain effective in preventing the ever changing spectrum of threats to our region.

“Additional to the other challenges which I have indicated, has been the increased incidence of seismic activity in the region. Against the background of climate change, our unique geographical configuration, as idyllic as it is, unfortunately also makes us susceptible to natural hazards such as severe weather systems, tsunamis and earthquakes. Consequently, our security, defence and disaster management organisations must continue to be vigilant and linked together to be able to respond as a coalition, whenever the need arises,” he added.

The Prime Minister made the point as he said there are many examples of Caribbean member States being severely impacted by weather systems and earthquakes. He noted that the devastating effects of such powerful natural phenomenon are rendered the more severe in instances where our countries are unprepared, and where our regional response systems are found wanting. For that reason, he said TRADEWINDS is important, as it is a means of protecting our economies and our unique way of life. (JRT)