Strong winds cause major damage to Christ Church home

AN elderly Christ Church woman is lucky to have escaped major injuries when strong winds extensively damaged the roof of her two-bedroom house yesterday.

Around 9 a.m., 68-year-old Patsy Trotman was inside of her St David’s home when she heard the noise of the roof being lifted by the wind.

Trotman was too distraught to speak to the media, however, her daughter Betty Trotman told The Barbados Advocate that the incident has left her mother shaken and saddened.

She said the elderly woman would be staying with a daughter who lives next door until her house is repaired.

“My older sister called me and told me to come because the wind had lifted the roof off my mother’s house. When I got here, some of the guys from in the neighbourhood were helping my mom to take out her belongings and put them at my sister next door. But really and truly, the wind was really strong this morning,” the daughter said.

Chairman of the National Assistance Board (NAB), Senator David Durant, who was at the scene, told the media he was satisfied that Ms Trotman would be able to stay with relatives until it is safe for her to move back into her house.

“At least I know the elderly lady would be safe with her daughter and that is a relief to me. But the house is in dire need of repair.

“I have contacted the relevant authorities already and we will see what we can do to help the situation. The lady is elderly and she has been living here all of her life,” Durant said. (AH)