sinckler: It’s the correct thing to do

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Christopher Sinckler, says Government’s 20-Year Programme which facilitates the transfer of units to the hundreds of eligible tenants who have resided in them for 20 years or more, is as “socially advantageous, innovative, forward looking and empowering” as the Tenantries Freehold Purchase Act.

He made the comments during the debate in the House of Assembly yesterday to approve the vesting of land at Deacons, St. Michael in the National Housing Corporation (NHC) for housing development.

“Nobody, I believe, in the Democratic Labour Party should shy away or feel bad about doing this because, frankly, under the pen of Government and in the sight of the Almighty, this is the correct and just thing to do and we shouldn’t recoil from our responsibility,” he told the Lower House.

His comments came as he admitted that the Democratic Labour Party’s time in office has not been an easy one, particularly with respect to the economy, but he said that in spite of the challenges, and the success and failures they have met, they have stayed the course with respect to the transfer programme.

Sinckler made the point as he noted that it has taken some time to transfer the units, but he maintained it has not been for lack of trying. With that in mind, he explained that when the DLP came to office in 2008, all was not prepared in relation to the units, which the previous Government had indicated they sell to qualifying tenants.

Minister Sinckler, as he introduced the Resolution for debate, explained that they were then required to conduct assessments of the units, survey of the properties as well as execute upgrades that were required. He added that even though Government’s limited cash flow has provided a challenge; such work had to be done.

“In Deacons Farm for example, the Government spent a considerable amount of money and in some of the other areas as well, putting in the external works for the electrical upgrades to the units and we continue to work on some of those other areas. The cost of course is prohibitive and we have to look at ways in which those things can be done, but on the basis of engineering assessments we have been advised structurally that those units can in fact be transferred to the residents,” he said.

Sinckler stated that hundreds of persons and their families will benefit from the transfer programme. He indicated that of the 320 units at Deacons Farm, 251 currently fall under the transfer programme and in a matter of weeks to months; they will be able to call themselves homeowners. In Haynesville, he added of the 323 units, 238 qualify for transfer; in Silver Hill 141 out of 240; in Wildey, The Pine 354 out of 459 and in Ferniehurst 110 qualify.

“The rest of them who are not receiving theirs now are still eligible once they reach the 20 year threshold to get theirs too, because the policy goes on and goes on and goes on. And even before if they want, they will be able to get their properties by way of sale,” he stated. (JRT)