Service providers confident business will pick up

While adjustments have been a “bitter pill to swallow” for service providers across this island, they remain confident business will turn around.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Barbados Coalition of Service Industries (BCSI) Executive Director, Graham Clarke, outlined feedback from its members indicating that while they found the government’s moves to get the economy back on a path to growth tough, the majority felt they were necessary.

“So I think the stance is that people feel that we had to make some serious adjustments and even though these adjustments have been fairly tough on the bottom line, I think there is a willingness out there to see this through and make sure that businesses turn around in two to three years’ time,” Clarke said.

Speaking moments after the doors for the Barbados Manufacturers’ Exhibition (BMEX) 2019 were officially opened by Minister of International Business and Industry Ronald Toppin, Clarke noted the BCSI’s decision to partner with the association was to showcase that services are an undeniable part of the manufacturing process.

“Many people do not realise that there are services related to financing, accounting, marketing et cetera,” he said, adding the new Firefly brand was also being showcased through a Creative Village and would be highlighting a wide variety of the industry in its own space at the exhibition which is being held over the next three days at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The Village features up and coming entrepreneurs in the Creative Industries, particularly in the Fashion, Jewellery, Arts and Craft and Music Industries and those participating in the village have received pop-up shop space at BMEX 2019, an opportunity to showcase their work through live demos, fashion shows and concerts as well as business development training. (JMB)