Road repairs coming

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Maintenance has launched a road rehabilitation programme.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, William Duguid, Minister of Transport, Works and Maintenance, revealed that the Bds $50 million dollar Road Construction Programme of the Sample Roads – which was funded by the Inter-American Development Bank – is set to begin within a few weeks.

“The main objectives of this project are the improvement of the quality of road infrastructure through the enhancement and rehabilitation of approximately 31 kilometres of key segments of the road networks of Barbados – including drainage, construction of sidewalks and the implementation of safety features – in order to lower logistic cost, particularly transportation cost and travel times for the general public, as well as enhancing Barbados’ tourism competitiveness,” he said.

Duguid revealed that with the help of INFRA Inc. and C.O. Williams Construction Limited, the five sample roads to be rehabilitated are: the Charles Duncan O’Neal Highway, Phase One, which is 2.8km long; Charles Duncan O’Neal Highway Phase 2, which is 5.1 km long; Charles Duncan O’Neal Highway Phase 3, which is 2.3 km long; West Road to Sir Frank Worrell Roundabout, 2.0 km long; and Norman Niles Roundabout to Clyde Walcott Roundabout, 2.6 km long.

The Minister stated that town hall meetings were already held for residents so they are aware of the areas to be affected by roadworks.

He assured that all efforts will be made to minimise traffic disruptions while work is being undertaken.

Chief of Operations at the IDB, Javier Urra, said he believes that Barbados’ roads are under significant pressure, which by extension has a great impact on the productivity, welfare and quality of life on the people of Barbados. He noted that the IDB is happy to assist in any way they can to improve the island's roads.