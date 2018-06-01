Region embracing global wellness sector

This year the Caribbean will be marketed as the leading choice for wellness and rejuvenation.

Embracing the Global Wellness Sector, the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) has declared 2018 “The Year of Rejuvenation in the Caribbean”.

With wellness and rejuvenation being important aspects of the Caribbean tourism product, Secretary General Hugh Riley, in his New Year’s Message, is encouraging CTO member countries and private sector partners to plan and organise events and activities around this theme.

“For travellers who focus on renewing body and spirit, the options are virtually endless; from beachfront workouts and yoga retreats, to wellness resorts and spa treatments, the notion of being rejuvenated in the Caribbean is one more reason to let us pamper you in 2018,” he highlighted.

Riley revealed that “The Year of Rejuvenation in the Caribbean” will be promoted through social media and traditional media channels and will create opportunities for locals, travellers and holiday/vacation planners to share their ideas on how to capture the Caribbean’s huge capacity for wellness and rejuvenation.

“It will be a time of rebirth for us and for those who come to share the joy of a Caribbean vacation experience,” the Secretary General expressed.

During 2017, “The Year of Adventure in the Caribbean”, the region capitalised on this in multiple promotions with member countries and industry partners. The Caribbean Year of Adventure linked directly with the United Nations Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development and allowed us to pair adventure with sustainability.

The year culminated with the World Tourism Organisation holding its Global Conference on Jobs and Inclusive Growth, in Jamaica, followed by the CTO’s partnership with the Caribbean Development Bank to host the Climate Smart Sustainable Tourism Forum in St. Kitts. (TL)