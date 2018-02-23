READY TO HELP

WHILE the matter of violence in schools continues to grab the attention of education authorities, past students of the Alexandra School are making the effort to reach out to students who have behavioural issues.

The Alexandra School Alumni Association (ASAA) is partnering with the School’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) to assist in avoiding any disciplinary issues.

In addition, ASAA is also teaming up with the school’s guidance counsellor to mentor students who have shown disciplinary problems.

Retired Director of the Parent Education for Development in Barbados (PAREDOS), Marcia Graham, will be one of the mentors using her experience to speak to students and prepare them to become better role models.

“We think this is a very important and great role because whatever impacts the school, impacts us as alumni members. So therefore we have a heritage to uphold and we have always been told by our teachers that we should be good role models and set good examples as beacons of the north.

“Hence, this is why we want to give back and help children to get that pride of this school, and by extension of their community and being good role models,” the alumni’s President, Felicia Sue, said while speaking to the media during a press conference held at the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) yesterday, to announce plans for the alumni’s upcoming concert on March 10.

The President indicated that the initiative is one that can be adopted by past students of other institutions, noting that that ASAA would welcome discussion with others who are interested in participating in similar projects, with the overall objective to improve the society for the benefit of Barbados. (AH)