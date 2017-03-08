Rain a welcome relief from drought conditions

Barbadians are being reminded that the showers which the island have been experiencing recently should be welcome, since they will help the country to avert any drought conditions.

This simple, but critical reminder came yesterday from meteorologist Wayne McGeary, who acknowledged that Barbados has been getting some moderate to heavy rainfall due to a tropical wave.

“We would have been experiencing some relative drought conditions recently and that had a lot to do with the effect of the El Niño, but at this present moment we are more into a neutral phase – into La Niña – which is more trending towards the norm in terms of what we expect, the shower activity and what not. But at present we are experiencing some showers for the (wet) season and hopefully, that general trend will continue because of course you know the rainfall is importantin terms of water that we need,” the meteorologist indicated.

“But we are moving back into that more neutral La Niña phase, so there is some potential for some shower activity and things are not as dry as they were, as we would have experienced some months ago, so that is a plus for us,” McGeary indicated.

He meanwhile noted that as it is summer time, persons can expect some of the days to be warm as well, and there is “nothing above normal” happening when Barbadians experience some heat. (RSM)