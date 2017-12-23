Potential in film industry

Senator Dr. Sir Trevor Carmichael says there is tremendous value in hosting independent film festivals in this country.

Speaking recently in the Upper House during the debate on the Cultural Industries Development (Validation) Bill, Sir Trevor, who is the co-founder of the Barbados Independent Film Festival – which is scheduled to be held on the island early next month – indicated that the film industry in general has grown astronomically over the last four decades, and is an area that Barbados can capitalise on.

“In 1971 there were 3 906 new movies; in 1981, 4 211; in 1991, 5 972; in 2001, 10 342 and since then astronomical growth. So what is obvious is that what began as a cottage

industry, has become today possibly one of the largest global enterprises. Huge!” he said.

Sir Trevor said that while the film-producing jurisdictions have historically been United States, Japan, India, Canada, England and China, others are coming on board. Moreover, he said, allied with that large burgeoning number of films being produced, are the film festivals associated with it. He indicated that since the first ever film festival in 1932, the then the next which was held in Berlin in 1951, there have been festivals of all sizes across the world.

“This Berlin festival which started in 1951 has become one of the standard-bearers of the film festival industry. It is set like a template, for what a film festival can do in terms of attracting people, in terms of bringing in revenue and in terms of stimulating local production and co-productions,” he stated.

Sir Trevor reiterated that the presence of film festivals have the ability to not only bring people to Barbados, but to bring in revenue. Referring to the Barbados Independent Film Festival, held for the first time last year, he said there were also workshops held, which provided opportunities for young local filmmakers to learn from more experienced counterparts. Coming out of the Barbados Independent Film Festival, a local filmmaker had the opportunity to work with an international expert and that short film will be showcased at the upcoming festival.

“That is a special film that will feature the Historic Garrison and it will highlight the Garrison horses… It has all been captured in a very interesting and riveting film which highlights the horse racing at the Garrison, highlights the Garrison area as a UNESCO district, and also highlights the collaboration which is possible between a young Barbadian filmmaker and a more experienced foreign filmmaker, all coming out of the festival. All of these things can happen and will happen in terms of stimulating local production,” he said.

Sir Trevor said it is his hope that with that type of activity going on, Barbados will step up the co-production treaties. He is suggesting that Barbados should be exploring the idea of co-production treaties with Canada, United States and the United Kingdom. He said if we can do that, we can then pursue more filming in Barbados, which he said is also a potential growth industry. (JRT)