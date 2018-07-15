PAUL: NOT FAIR!

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS), James Paul, is charging that some local retailers are engaging in practices which are negatively impacting pig farmers in this country.

He raised the red flag while contending that a situation is developing where some companies are trying to get around the local pork sector by insisting that they only want certain cuts, claiming that the market would only accept these particular parts. This, he noted during a recent interview with The Barbados Advocate, is paving the way for them make a case for importation of pork, and if it continues could spell disaster for the sector, which has in recent times been getting fewer orders from the supermarkets.

“It is similar to the issue that our poultry farmers have been battling with chicken wings. What is happening is that we have a situation where retailers are cultivating a market for only certain cuts of pork and in this way they are using that as a means of trying to get around the current duty structures, which actually favour the production of local pork, by asking Government to waive the duty on the so-called cuts that are in demand,” he said.

Paul’s comments came as he lamented that under the previous government, despite the protests of the BAS, import duties were waived on a particular cut for one importer, and he said he has heard reports that requests have been made for more cuts to be included in that waiver. He indicated the BAS is concerned about the impact it could have on the local sector and intends to put their concerns on the matter to the new government as a matter of urgency.

“We think it is unreasonable and unfair to our local producers, especially at a time when we are trying to save foreign exchange. We should not be then importing products which can actually be produced and sourced locally and using valuable foreign exchange to pay for it.”

The BAS head’s remarks came as he charged that over the years too many retailers have being shown a propensity to undermine local agricultural products and he maintained that the BAS will continue to fight as much as possible to prevent that from happening. As such, he said they are on guard against such things, cognisant that “persons look for any excuse not to buy local”. Paul made the point while noting that such efforts in relation to pork, will have a widespread impact, as there are over 1000 farmers working in that aspect of the sector.

“The figures used to be higher, but there has been a decline. Despite that drop, pig farmers are still in the range of over 1000 farmers. That is income for 1000 families and in many cases where they have workers, they too would be affected,” he stated. (JRT)