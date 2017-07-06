New products, technology to benefit construction sector

THIS country’s improving construction sector will be benefiting from enhanced cement and new technologies, thanks to Arawak Cement Company Limited.

Cemex, the Mexican cement giant, plans to introduce new technologies and products which Arawak will be turning out so as to enhance its competitiveness against imports of the commodity into Barbados.

This commitment by Cemex was relayed by Jorge Escalante Diez, who is a Commercial Analyst at the Cemex Research Group in Switzerland. He was among Cemex officials who attended the just ended BMEX 2017 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Conference Centre, where Arawak mounted a booth.

Arawak Cement Company is now part of the Cemex Group following the acquisition of Trinidad Cement Limited by Cemex.

Diez told the Barbados Advocate that their participation in BMEX was to show where technology and concrete infrastructural materials will be going in the future and to showcase some of their products. “It was also to show how we can bring those technologies here to benefit the local construction industry,” said Diez.

Apart from the sale of cement, they will also be selling ready mix concrete at the St. Lucy based factory. “So in terms of the cement what we are trying to promote is the production of a fresh cement versus other competitors in the market,” he said.

According to him, the fresher the cement the better it will be in preventing lumpiness and all other side effects so as to make structures stronger and more durable.

(JB)