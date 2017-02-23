New Mazda showroom opened at McEnearney Quality Incorporated

The newest Mazda car models, CX-3 and CX-5, were unveiled yesterday morning during the official opening of the new Mazda Showroom at McEnearney Quality Incorporated (MQI).

It was revealed that the launch of the new showroom was planned to complement the launch of the new Mazda models, which were recently added to the Mazda range line. The cars have just arrived on the island, and are now available for test drives at MQI. It was also revealed that the opening was planned to coincide with the Mazda Regional Conference, which is currently taking place in Barbados.

Judith Wilcox, the Chief Executive Officer at MQI, mentioned that she was excited because the showroom perfectly showcased the exciting Mazda range to all their customers, in a high tech, modern environment, which reinforced the Mazda brand and its Skyactiv technology.

“To celebrate, we are offering Bds$3 000 ash back on any Mazda sold until the end of the month,” she said.

His Excellency, Teruhiko Shinada, noted that it was a great honour for him to attend the official opening of the showroom. He also noted that Mazda is one of the top-runners in Japan’s car industry, and expressed how proud he was to see this brand being promoted here in Barbados.

“As an Ambassador of Japan, it is an immense pleasure for me to see this beautiful new showroom with the attendance of numbers of prominent figures of this country,” he said.

Acknowledging the success of the two-day Mazda Annual Conference of the Caribbean and South America, Shinada went on to say that he believed that the Mazda Regional Conference and the official opening of the new showroom were not only business opportunities for Mazda Barbados, but also symbolic events which showed off Barbados as one of the very important business hubs in the whole region.

Also in attendance of the official opening were Hideto Asada, Director, General Manager of the Automotive and Transportation Equipment Division at Sumisho Machinery Trade Corporation; Kota Inoue, the Caribbean representative of Mazda; and Deryck Gonsalves from Sumitomo Corporation, the trading company for Mazda in the Caribbean and South America.