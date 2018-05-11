Listen, and preserve your legacy!

One religious leader is imploring the main government communications arm to listen and preserve its legacy.

Senior Pastor of Calvary Moravian Church, Reverend Dr. Adrian Smith, issued this passionate message to the staff of the Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS) as they celebrated their 60th anniversary. As he addressed the congregation yesterday, the senior pastor said that Barbadians must ask themselves what are they passing on to future generations. He added that too many Barbadians are selfish and do not think about others.

Reverend Smith also emphasised the importance of not following people and not giving up. He noted that longevity means to say something or do something over and over again until it become apart of your identity. With the BGIS, he stated that they are given the task of preservation.

“This is where members of the Government Information Service, the culture of this nation, the values of this nation, the stories of this nation, the traditions of this nations are somehow in your hands to keep every successive generation mindful of where we come from...” said Reverend Smith.

With the main theme of “Listen and Live”, the Reverend encouraged the BGIS staff and congregation to never stop praising God.

Earlier, Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs, Senator Lucille Moe, in her remarks highlighted the organisation’s transformation into the technological age and the various media (including social media) used to disseminate information to the Barbadian public. She also acknowledged the presence of the past Chief Information Officers who made a contribution to the department.

BGIS has a staff of 44 people and the department is presently managed by Chief Information Officer, Sharon Lynch. (KPB)