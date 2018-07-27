Lest we forget

PRIME Minister Mia Amor Mottley has given the assurance that the Day of National Significance held annually in Golden Square in the City will be on a much larger scale next year and future years to come.

She also suggested that the days of the former and now derelict National Insurance building taking up “prime space” and the days of the temporary Probyn Street market a few metres away from the site may be numbered.

Her comments came yesterday during a wreath laying ceremony held at the historic site, to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the 1937 riots in Barbados.

Prime Minister Mottley expressed concern that the numbers in attendance at yesterday’s ceremony were unsatisfactory, and revealed that a committee will be set up with the help of Cabinet to ensure that the day is given the recognition that it deserves as a mass celebration.

“Not because we want to ‘big-up’ who's here, but because it is important that our children understand for the next generation, the story, the tribulations, the honour, all of these things that mix together as we come here at Golden Square,” she said.

“It concerns me that probably three out of four young people that I speak to do not even know where Golden Square is. It concerns me that three out of four people in Barbados do not know what Golden Square is.

“Many of you know that there was a plan to establish on this site, a wall that will carry the name of every family that has lived on this island, and then a monument for all those who lived whose names we do not have. That is not a dream. That is our plan.”

She noted that the temporary market must be relocated to " give air and breath to this hallowed site called Golden Square.

“Anyone who respects themselves knows that we cannot celebrate who we are in circumstances that do not reflect beauty...

“Then we have to understand that in the same way Clement Payne could not tolerate circumstances that literally choked the oxygen out of the people of this land in this area, that that building can no longer choke the oxygen out of the people who occupy and come through Bridgetown on a daily basis. It cannot be that something so derelict and so sick continues to occupy a prime space in this country, in this City. Blocking from the view of others... Independence Square. Blocking from the view of others the beauty of Golden Square.”

Prime Minister Mottley reminded the specially invited guests that without the events of 1937, the two major political parties would not exist. “And forever our party shall be associated with this day and these events. I stand here today as Prime Minister, recognising that my duty in terms of the role of nation building requires that all people understand the significance of this day, and participate in this day.”

The Prime Minister stated that at all national celebrations starting from Independence Day this year, some of the nation’s school children will be required to attend, "because if they do not attend they do not know who we are.

“I ask that we accept that the committee that has been established will consult with the wider public on how to make this day more special in the minds and hearts of all Barbadians, but that equally also, be developed to give true expression to what a monument should be and what we should reflect in the heart of our capital city as our honour for those who sacrificed, who gave our their life, those who believed that a better day is coming,” Prime Minister Mottley said. (JH)