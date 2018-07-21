helping patients key

Take your research work to the next level.

Commending the research being done by doctors within their disciplines, Senior Nursing Officer June Robinson urged these medical practitioners not to be content with just producing a paper for their respective fields of study, but to utilise the findings to drive the implementation of various interventions to benefit patients.

She was addressing the opening of the 18th Annual Professor Sir E.R. Walrond Scientific Symposium yesterday at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s (QEH) Auditorium, hosted by the medical institution and the University of the West Indies Faculty of Medical Sciences.

“The hospital administration will like to again charge the organisers of this symposium to encourage researchers to move the findings of these papers to the next level, that is research in policy action and application. It is only through action and application that research can impact lives and improve the quality of care with our public health institutions, she stated.

Robinson was delivering remarks on behalf of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dexter James, who is overseas.

Furthermore, Robinson noted that the research committee was encouraged to work with hospital administration in ensuring that their findings can contribute and impact on evidence-based medicine, evidence-based decision making and health policies planning. (JMB)