Haynes is new acting Governor of the Central Bank

Cleviston Haynes is the new acting Governor of the Central Bank, following the removal of 72-year-old Dr Delisle Worrell from the top post yesterday.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Finance yesterday afternoon, stated that Dr. Worrell was fired as a result of his contract being terminated by Minister of Finance Christopher Sinckler.

The Ministry advised that the Board of Directors – at a specially convened meeting in accordance with the by-laws of the Central Bank – met yesterday and agreed that Haynes, who is the Deputy Governor of the Bank, be appointed to act as Governor.

The Board of Governors also agreed that the current Financial Controller of the Bank, Michael Carrington, be appointed to the post of Acting Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados.

Meanwhile, Dr. Worrell’s Attorney Gregory Nicholls told The Barbados Advocate yesterday morning that his client received the correspondence informing him that he no longer holds the post of Governor.

This development took place less than 24 hours after the Court of Appeal lifted the six-day injunction that prevented the Minister from firing Worrell.

Attorney Nicholls, who indicated his intentions of carrying the case to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) following the Court of Appeal ruling just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, said he was not prepared to comment on his client's removal from the position where he served for the past eight years.

"I cannot really speak on the matter because I have not yet met with my client," Nicholls stated.

This newspaper understands that the Bank's staff members were also called to a meeting where they were informed of the development. One staff member, who requested anonymity, declared that they are willing and ready to work along with Worrell’s replacement.

The road that led to Dr Worrell’s removal was paved by a breakdown in the relationship between him and Minister of Finance.

It has been reported that Dr. Worrell was given an ultimatum to voluntarily step down from his post, or be dismissed.

The Court is scheduled to give reasons for its decision to remove the injunction on Friday March 3. (AH)