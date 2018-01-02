Government must do more to advance renewable energy sector

While government has made some critical and important first steps towards the development of the renewable energy sector, much more needs to be done to advance the sector’s

growth.

Meshia Clarke, Executive Director of the Barbados Renewable Energy Association (BREA), made this point yesterday as she addressed those gathered for the Association’s 6th Annual General Meeting for the election of a new Board of Directors at Bagnall’s Point Gallery in Pelican Village, Bridgetown, St. Michael.

Reflecting on 2017, Clarke noted that the year was anything but conventional for the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors.

“We started the year off on an exciting note with the crafting of the National Energy Policy, but as the year went on, we were quickly reminded that in a constantly changing environment where there appears to be a lack of clear policy coordination on the growth and development of the local renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors, such efforts can be quickly curtailed by a few policy decisions,” BREA’s Executive Director said.

“Much time has passed since we have all endorsed the policy objective of a 100% renewable energy Barbados. It was back in January 2015 when the Association first commissioned and published the Discussion Paper crafted by Professor Olav Hohmeyer. It has now been three years since then and there isn’t much to show,” she continued.

“While government has made some critical and important first steps towards the development of the sector, much more needs to be done, specifically as it relates to the pace of implementation and the need for special and differential treatment to be carved out in support of the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors,” Clarke maintained.

She meanwhile pointed out that with the probability of oil prices likely to rise, the failure to adequately support the growth and development of the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors in the midst of the country’s economic and fiscal challenges, can and will have a catastrophic impact on the Barbadian economy.

Noting that the export potential of the renewable energy sector is enormous as energy markets open across the region and that opportunities also exist for Barbadian companies to own and share in part of the region’s energy markets as independent power producers, Clarke remained adamant that no other sector than that of renewable energy, has presented greater potential for the stimulation of economic growth, while simultaneously saving significant levels of foreign exchange at the same time.

As such, she said, “The time to act is therefore now, as we no longer have the luxury of (moving) slowly, given the current economic climate.” (RSM)