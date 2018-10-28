Girl Guides observe 100 years

To celebrate reaching the incredible milestone of 100 years, the Girl Guides Association of Barbados unveiled a new logo during the launch of their celebrations Friday night.

The Governor General of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason, and Minister of Youth and Community Empowerment, Adrian Forde, came out to celebrate this occasion, which took place at the association’s headquarters.

With much fan-fare, Dame Sandra unveiled the brand new logo before the crowd of Blossoms, Brownies, Girl Guides and Guiders.

Speaking during the ceremony, Nadia Skeete, Chief Commissioner of the Girl Guides Association of Barbados revealed that to celebrate such, they were having events throughout the year.

During an interview with The Barbados Advocate, Skeete revealed that they planned to dedicate the annual thanksgiving service this year to celebrating the their 100th anniversary.

She noted that every single month, leading up to their big event next year, they planned to dedicate a month to showcasing what the Blossoms, Brownies, Girl Guides, Rangers and Guiders did in their section.

Additionally, throughout the year, she noted that they planned to have displays at the local library, Cave Shepherd and Laurie Dash so that persons knew the Girl Guides Association was still very much active.

Among the plans that they had, she noted that they were planning to have a concert to honour the past commissioners. She encouraged persons to come out, support and celebrate.

She proudly revealed that all the activities were leading up to a grand gala awards ceremony in 2019.

She expressed that they felt the need to honour and show persons that they were appreciative of everything the guiders did, as they were not paid.

“We are all volunteers, so we want to reward them and make them feel appreciated. So the girls are going to be doing things to make their guiders feel appreciated. We are going to have a big event so that they can come and relax and dress up,” she concluded.