Education Ministry going full ‘STEAM’ ahead

During the celebration of this year’s Education Month, heavy emphasis is being placed on the educational approach to learning that focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

So says Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dr. Roderick Rudder, as the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training launched its first ever Education Expo at its Constitution Road, St. Michael headquarters yesterday.

“This year, we celebrate Education Month under the theme “Building Excellence in Education through STEAM”. Over the years, as many of you might be familiar, a lot of emphasis has been placed globally on the whole concept of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as driving factors in the development of innovative ideas and in the transition of many of the economies across the globe,” Dr. Rudder commented.

“Many of you would be well aware of the technological advances that have been made, for example, with the kind of smart phones that you currently have in your possession. Just over a few years ago, you would be very much familiar with the fact that a cell phone could not allow you to do the kind of research or gather the kind of information that is currently available at your fingertips,” he continued.

“So we felt this year, that since the government has placed significant importance on the whole concept of Science, Engineering and Smart Technologies, that we would pursue our theme to reflect the emphasis as placed by the government, and hence the Ministry of Education, in partnership with several of our stakeholders, will be pursuing various activities to advance the whole question of building excellence in education through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM),” he added.

Dr Rudder meanwhile encouraged teachers, students and members of the public to visit the expo as it continues today. Visitors will be able to see a number of booths showcasing different areas in education, including initiatives focusing on STEM and STEAM, Early Childhood Development Strategies, the School Meals Department, Special Needs Education (Autism Spectrum Disorders), Literacy and services offered by the Student Revolving Loan Fund. (RSM)