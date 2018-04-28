Economy the main focus for BLP

THE Barbados Labour Party (BLP) intends to run a campaign addressing the issues that matter to Barbadians.

According to the BLP General Secretary and Campaign Manager, Dr Jerome Walcott, topping the list of issues to be addressed is the crippling economy.

Speaking during a press conference at the BLP’s Roebuck Street headquarters yesterday, Dr Walcott accused the ruling Democratic Labour Party of seeking to run away from serious discussion of the economy.

“After ten years in office, they have not made a difference and have nothing to show in this regard,” he charged.

With elections being announced for May 24, with May 7 being the date for nominations, the BLP General Secretary stated that his party expects the DLP to run a trivial

campaign.

“A campaign of distractions to divert public attention from their mismanagement and incompetence. In fact, they have already started… They want to pull wool over the people’s eyes but we will hold their hands to their fire. We will demand accountability from the Dems.

“Commenting on the sad state of the economy some time ago, former Prime Minister, Sir Lloyd Sandiford, asked: “How did we get back here?” The Dems are yet to provide an answer. They have ignored their former leader. We will press them over the coming four weeks. Until they tell us ‘how did we get back here?”, nothing else they have to say is of significance,” he said.

Dr. Walcott said the BLP is embarking on the historic mission to rescue Barbados, full of faith and with a determination to make a difference for the people of the country. He said the BLP is currently celebrating its 80th anniversary and 80, it seems, has special Biblical significance.

“As we were told at the church service to launch our anniversary celebrations, Moses was 80 years old when he was called by God to deliver the children of Israel from Egyptian bondage,” he said.

The celebrations will reach a high point today, National Heroes’ Day, when the 120th birthday of the BLP’s distinguished founder leader, the Right Excellent Sir Grantley Adams, will

be marked. Dr. Walcott invited all Barbadians to join the BLP for their 11th annual picnic and rally on the East Coast.

“Both celebrations have provided us with an opportunity to draw inspiration as we reflect on our Party’s rich history and proud legacy. Indeed, the lessons serve to fortify us as we look ahead to charting a brighter future, fully seizing opportunities along the way and also confronting the challenges,” he said.

Walcott noted that as Campaign 2018 unfolds, the BLP is committed to keeping the lines of communication open at all times with the media.

He assured that the media will be kept abreast of events and activities, as the Party will provide regular opportunities for media personnel to interact with the BLP’s leadership, candidates and officials “so that you acquire a clear understanding of our policy platform and agenda for government”.

“We believe the media have a critical role to play in the political process through fair and balanced reporting. We are committed to supporting you in carrying out this important democratic function,” Dr. Walcott added.

The General Secretary reiterated that the BLP is the best party, with the best team, the best leader, the best social and economic policies, holding the best track record and is certainly the best for Barbados in 2018. (AH)