CRITICISM NOT FAIR!

BUSINESSMAN Ronald Gittens is feeling sorry for all those who have been affected by the ongoing South Coast sewage problem.

But at the same time, he believes that it is unfair to place all the blame on the shoulders of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA), which is in charge of the South Coast Sewage Plant.

He implied that the problem on the South Coast may also have something to do “with a lot of stuff going down into the sewage that should not be going there”.

Gittens, owner of Blakey’s on the Boardwalk, Hastings, Christ Church, told The Barbados Advocate yesterday that his business has not been hurt by the smell coming from the sewage running in the streets in that area.

However, Gittens, who is also the owner of Almond Bay Caterers in Hastings, highlighted the fact that he has observed that it is after most businesses in the area open around 10 a.m. that the sewage water starts flowing.

“Now I do not have any problem in front of my places – Blakey’s or Almond Bay Caterers. But I know what it is like because years ago I experienced it in 2001 when they were actually putting down the sewage mains and I had my business up in St Lawrence Gap.

“I was struck with a double whammy with 9/11 and also the sewage. There were two, big, open manholes on both entrances to my place. It lasted for a hell of a long time. Eventually I had to close down so I know how those restaurants who are suffering from the sewage, I how they feel,” he said.

However, Gittens said while many residents, businesses in the area, and interested partners are crying out for an immediate fix to the issues affecting the Plant, he is confident that officials and the technical team at the BWA are working around the clock to resolve the matter.

In fact, the businessman said he believes that there are some people in Barbados who appear as though they are happy to see what is happening on the South Coast. He reminded that this should not be the case since the negative publicity can damage the island’s tourism industry.

“I don’t want to say it, but I believe that there are some people that behave like they are happy to see what is happening. It should not be like that. Some people get on like the Government don’t care; the water works don’t care, the sewage people don’t care.

“But they don’t care what damage they do when they put it out there, talking about it would stop tourists from coming in. All of these things are going overseas and it is not healthy for the economy,” he said.

Gittens also made the point that businesses on the South Coast, particularly restaurants and food outlets, should be responsible and clean their grease traps.

“I spend about BDS$400 a month in cleaning my grease trap. I don’t have an extremely large grease trap, so I have to clean every week. Every week I get a truck come and clean my trap and I pay him BDS $100. I want to make sure that I don’t get a lot of waste matter going into the sewage,” Gittens said.

“Some people let the sewage build up too long and then don’t care what you do you will get some going down in it. I am telling you that. Look, I got notices in all of my toilets telling people to only use toilet paper. . .

“I think most restaurants would have it, but then you would have the odd person between there that don’t take that care that they should take. You have to make sure that your grease trap is cleaned regular,” a concerned Gittens added. (AH)