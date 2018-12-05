Codrington College to launch Diploma in Spirituality

By the start of the new school term, Codrington College will be looking to introduce a Diploma of Spirituality to their curriculum.

This was revealed by Reverend Canon Noel Burke as he spoke with the media on the sidelines of their two-day symposium, which took place on the grounds of Codrington College yesterday morning.

“We are hoping that we can have the Diploma in Spirituality in place by the new academic year, which begins towards the end of August this year,” he said.

“We are hoping that the diploma will attract all persons. We hold the view that the diploma is simply not for church folk, but it’s for any person who would like to deepen their knowledge and understanding on matters that are spiritual.”

Canon Burke revealed that he realises businesses and business persons have a particular interest in spirituality, as there have been a number of instances where he would have been asked to go to companies and conduct devotions. As such, he is of the opinion that this new course is a chance for them to delve a bit deeper into the world of spirituality.

He stressed that they placed an emphasis on knowledge as the course was not strictly academic in terms of passing exams. However, he stated that persons would be asked to give reflection papers on what they read.

Meanwhile, the Reverend Dr. Von Watson believed that yesterday’s symposium marked a watershed in terms of opening the doors to the number of initiatives they are looking to bring on stream at the College.

“There is some excitement going around and we are all excited because we understand the great possibilities that can emerge in the area of bringing people from all walks of life to sit together, experience together and have conversation together,” he said.

“We need that now because we always talk about the world becoming a global village and it’s interesting that we’re able to find time to examine our diversities and things that divide us as opposed to looking for that one bridge which we can all travel on to and fro, so we’re hoping this two-day experience would do some of that.”

Among the projects that they are looking to bring on board at the College, according to Watson, is to launch a Creative Arts Festival in the summer.

In addition to that, he revealed that they are looking to construct a Centre for Physical Health and Wellness and Experience, in the not-too-distant future.