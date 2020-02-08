Closer scrutiny needed

Independent Senator Dr. Christopher Maynard is urging government to look into certain developments in therenewable energy sector.

Saying the industry, which could prove financially beneficial to some homeowners was now beginning to blossom, he encouraged the current administration to ensure the sector was not being abused.

“There are some sections of Barbados, if you take a look at Google Earth and look at photographs, particularly the large buildings, you would note that they are all black and we know that to have a safe and sustainable grid, we cannot have more than a percentage of the energy being produced by small producers.

“If any particular group moves into parishes and takes up that quota, it eliminates the possibility for small house owners from benefiting and its being done in front of our eyes and nobody is saying anything, but I am saying something about it Mr. President. If we allow the large persons to take up all the space on the grid, the small homeowner cannot benefit and it is happening, so I call upon the government to look into it,” he stated.

He was speaking in the Upper House earlier this week during the debate of a resolution to acquire land at Harrismith, St. Philip.

Maynard used the opportunity to encourage the current administration to ensure the rights of Barbadians and visitors to access the nation’s beaches were not infringed upon.

“We are in danger of such times returning and it is important that we make sure that our beaches are accessible for all. Not only for those who lie under umbrellas and chairs but for all,” he stressed.

The ENT specialist also expressed concerns the largest police station in the country – District ‘A’ – had no functioning canteen for its staff, saying this was not good enough for those tasked with protecting the island on a 24-hour basis.

“Why do they have to get food from a van that drives in. Why do they not have a canteen in the largest facility in the country… Some of these problems have easy solutions and government needs to sit down with the services and fix some of them,” he said. (JMB)