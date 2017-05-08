Climate change effects already being felt in region

It is not coming, it is already here!

So says CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, as he acknowledged the adverse impacts of climate change in Small Island Developing States (SIDS),

particularly in the Caribbean context.

“We are faced with increased and more severe climatic events. Our Member States must continue to rebuild social and economic infrastructure destroyed by these events, thereby incurring more debt, and at graduated interest rates in many instances,” he said, highlighting the special circumstances that International Financial Institutions should consider in granting access to concessionary financing.

Ambassador LaRocque’s comments came recently when representatives of more than 30 entities of the United Nations (UN) system met with a delegation from the Caribbean Community Secretariat and associated institutions at UN Headquarters.

The Secretary-General noted that CARICOM remains committed to the United Nations as a principal forum for multilateral cooperation, and a platform from which small states can be seen and heard. He expressed satisfaction that the UN System had been actively engaged with CARICOM in convincing the international community that vulnerability must be considered in determining the sustainable development needs of SIDS.

“UNDP has been instrumental in establishing a Working Group – comprised of the World Bank, the OECD and the Commonwealth – to examine the issue of vulnerability.

UNECLAC has also been active through a proposal for a debt for climate adaptation swap within the Caribbean Community. This innovative proposal encourages

recognition of the peculiar circumstances of CARICOM SIDS. It has been discussed and will receive further attention from our Ministers of Finance later this year,” Secretary-General LaRocque stated.

The UN Development Group Chair for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jessica Faieta, stressed that the United Nations will be a solid partner of the Caribbean as the region intensifies its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Agenda 2030 is our shared, global strategy for ending poverty, protecting the planet and ensuring that all people enjoy peace and prosperity, not only this generation but future ones,” Faieta said, further highlighting the UN family’s commitment to be effective in its support to Caribbean countries, with great alignment between UN activities, in particular those in collaboration and support of CARICOM.