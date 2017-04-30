China seeking to deepen friendly relations with Barbados, says Chinese Ambassador

THE Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Barbados, will soon be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Barbados.

As such, Chinese Ambassador to Barbados, Her Excellency Wang Ke, has noted that greater effort will be made to further bilateral co-operation and enhance friendly relations, between the two countries.

Pointing to an arrangement which is now ongoing, which will see a Chinese medical team supporting the QEH over a six month period, the Chinese Ambassador noted that based on the working experience of the first team, the two sides have agreed on the spectrum of medical personnel of the second delegation, and the service of the second team will be extended from six months to one year.

Stressing that the team’s service to Barbados has written a new chapter in China-Barbados relations, Ambassador Wang Ke, however, noted, “The Chinese medical team has drawn the attention of the public and media, while questions like why they travelled this far to work here, are frequently raised to me”.

She then sought to explain why the team has travelled the distance, to give service to the people of Barbados.

“The Chinese medical team comes for friendship. In the past 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Barbados, the two countries have always treated each other with respect, equality, sincerity and fraternity. China offered grants and aids to Barbados, within its capability to implement projects that benefited the social development and livelihood of Barbadian people, which is China’s assistance of no strings (attached) to Barbados, in the framework of South-South Co-operation,” she said.

“The Chinese medical team to Barbados is just this kind of generous aid in the sector of human resource. The team members offer free service, not occupying any job opportunities at the QEH or requiring the QEH to bear their salaries and any of their living and international travel costs,” she added.

“The Chinese medical team comes for exchange… the medical and health care experts from China and Barbados should enhance their exchanges and learn from each other, promote mutual understanding and jointly improve the two countries’ medical services,” she also remarked.

“The Chinese medical team comes for co-operation. Taking the medical team’s service in Barbados as a good opportunity, the two countries should expand co-operation in the health care sector, especially in enhancing communication between hospitals and training medical personnel. China and Barbados can also explore co-operation in terms of medical equipment and medical consumable materials,” the Ambassador stated. (RSM)