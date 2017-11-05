Canadian Women’s Club disburses over $100 000 to local charities

THE Canadian Women’s Club of Barbados has issued disbursements to the tune of Bds$101 300 to seventeen charitable organisations, assisting children, the elderly and women in Barbados.

Representatives of the charities accepted their share of the funds at the Canadian Women’s Club (CWC) Annual Disbursement Meeting, held yesterday at the Canadian High Commission in Bishop’s Court Hill, St. Michael.

Making a brief address, Community Services Chair, Ann Smith, remarked to guests present, “The Canadian Women’s Club’s objective is to assist the youth, the elderly and women in need and many distressed families in our communities. I am sure you are all aware we have a lot of them.

“It gives me great pleasure to continue the tradition of giving, which has been set out by the founder of the Canadian Women’s Club. Today, we have with us 17 organisations which will be receiving funds, which were raised from our Golf Tournament held in June 2016,” she further commented.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the hardworking Tournament Committee... the Royal Westmoreland Golf Club, which has supported us for many years, and our corporate sponsors. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to have the funds to disburse today, and they make our tournament quite a success,” she added.

High Commissioner of Canada to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Her Excellency Marie Legault, handed out the first set of funds to the Burnscar Garment and Orthotic Fund for Children, represented by Hilary Bethel. Bethel was accompanied by Sonia Brathwaite and her two-year-old daughter, Sunjai Brathwaite, who was already wearing a burnscar garment. Bethel explained that the charity provides Burnscar garments and Orthopedic appliances to children whose families cannot afford them, and she registered her gratitude for the timely donation.

Another recipient noting his gratitude for such funding was Dr. Clyde Cave, who accepted funds on behalf of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s (QEH) Department of Paediatrics. He noted that the funds will prove vital in supplying equipment for sick children on the ward.

Kathy-Ann Kelly Springer, accompanied by Rev. Paul Leacock, accepted a disbursement on the behalf of Cancer Support Services, mainly to provide essential counselling services to better help patients cope with the disease.

Grateful for the show of assistance also was Corey Lane of the Nature Fun Ranch, which aids at-risk youth, helping them to maintain active sustainable lifestyles and to cultivate productive social attitudes. Many youth have turned from a negative path towards a more positive one in the 19 years of the Ranch’s existence, and many more will receive further assistance, via the current disbursement, Lane said.