Calling all workers!

More workers are being urged to come out and join in the activities to celebrate this year’s May Day.

Minister of Labour, Social Security and Human Resource Development, Senator Dr. Esther Byer Suckoo, issued the clarion call as she delivered the feature address at the May Day Media Launch and Exhibition at Solidarity House yesterday morning.

The Minister, while noting that the numbers attending the May Day march and the rally at Browne’s Beach appear to have been dwindling over the years, not only called on workers to be a part of the activities, but pointed out the need for the Social Partners to step up the campaign of awareness, to ensure that the wider public knows and appreciates the significance of the public holiday.

“We’ve seen where workers can write the newspapers, they can take to social media, you hear them on the call-in programmes when they have their concerns, but there is still strength in unity, so we need our workers to come out and be a part, be seen together, be seen as this force together, rallying for good, rallying for the improvement of conditions for all workers,” she stated.

Her comments came as she referred to the country’s strong tripartite relationship, which she alluded ensures that May Day in Barbados is a time of celebration, unlike some countries in other parts of the world.

“…It can become a scene of violence, a very nasty scene in some places and for us though, it is a time when the Government will come out, our workers will come out, the employers will come out and we will march together and agree to greater collaboration and greater dialogue. That is something to give thanks for,” she told the audience.

The Minister added, “The message of May Day is not something for the past, it is still relevant to Barbados. The message of unity is not something for the past, even though you would see the rioting and so on, and what look like bigger issues overseas, we still have a lot of work as workers and as tripartite partners to achieve here, and it will be done better if we do it together.”

The Labour Minister further told the audience that she thinks it important that greater focus is placed on celebrating the “heroes of labour”, so as to ensure that coming generations do not take for granted the peaceful and stable industrial relations climate that this country is known for. She warned that if concrete steps are not taken in that regard and the society may forget those heroes, where the country has come over the years, and then be at risk of returning to those days.

“We have to really celebrate the heroes of labour. That is something I think my ministry is going to try to do more, but of course we will collaborate with our Social Partnership to ensure that more people understand the role of the workers,” she said.

Senator Byer Suckoo’s comments came as she it is equally important that the public is made to understand the importance too of trade unions. The labour minister is adamant that so long as there are workers, there is need for trade unions to protect their rights. (JRT)