BTPA enhancement project underway

Actions are being taken to enhance the island’s cruise tourism product.

Speaking after the unveiling of a 22-foot interpretive sign at the Bridgetown Port yesterday morning, Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Product Authority (BTPA), Dr. Kerry Hall, outlined that it was just one step in improving the beauty of the area.

The interactive sign, which was designed by Ian Moore, tells the history of the port, including its role as a transhipment point in the 1700s, into the days of Carlisle Bay with lighters and the reclamation of Pelican Island.

“Barbados does not have a dedicated cruise port like some of our competitors, but a container port, which contains cruise lines, but just because that is the case does not mean that we cannot do things to improve aesthetics,” she stated, adding that it would also serve to tell the island’s story regarding its history with sugar and rum.

“It is a story to be told that no one knows, but we need to tell it, and every Barbadian and every visitor needs to know,” she stressed.

She outlined that in conjunction with Barbados Port Inc. and the Barbados Cruise Terminal, other improvements included the erection of new directional signage, the enhancement of passenger greetings through students from the language departments of the Barbados Community College and the University of the West Indies, and the provision of picture opportunities with actors in indigenous costumes.

“We are also partnering with the cruise terminal to ensure that vendors have greater diversity of Barbadian-made items on sale, which includes the BTPA facilitating a link between the vendors in the terminal and local suppliers of indigenous products and services, and our sea port offices have also been upgraded to include destination videos and other interactive elements,” she added.

Furthermore, a BTPA app is to be launched, featuring the traditional and off the path experiences available in Barbados. (JMB)