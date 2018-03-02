Broomes: Focus on productivity levels, not elections

Instead of studying when the Prime Minister will call elections, the people of Barbados should focus on improving their productivity levels.

So says Jeff Broomes, as he delivered a speech during the Astor B. Watts Lunchtime Lecture Series, which was held at the headquarters of the Democratic Labour Party yesterday afternoon.

When asked when he believes the Prime Minister should call elections, Broomes replied that “the Prime Minister will call the elections when he is ready.

“I don’t know why people would try to usurp his authority by telling him he has to call it now or next week. When he calls it, like every other prime minister before him, we will do what has to be done. I will not try to advise the Prime Minister on when he should call elections,” he said.

“Instead of us continually talking about that, as I mentioned earlier, what we should be focused on is our productivity levels. This country needs our workers to be focused on productivity!”

Broomes noted that he was disappointed to learn that at some schools, at least seven teachers were absent while 20 others were getting to school late. As a result, he explained that this meant that at least 60 per cent of the students were leaving school without a single certificate and this was something he had an issue with.

“So instead of talking about elections, because elections are going to come whenever they come, we should talk about how we can uplift people and improve productivity,” he said.

“You see people like to talk about we must do this and we must do that and invariably, when people talk about we must do, they mean you must do. I like to hear people talking about what I must do, but they don’t like to use the word I.”

Additionally, he highlighted that many Barbadians can afford to pay for education but still want the Government to pay. He believes that the economy will remain sluggish if the citizens continue to rely heavily on the Government.