BLP celebrates roots

In the hall where founding father of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), the late Sir Grantley Adams once stood, Opposition Leader of the party, Mia Mottley, announced that she and her team are ready for the mission at hand.

In a packed Queen’s Park Steel Shed, Mottley, addressing the audience, said she was happy to lead the team and it was important to celebrate the “Father of Democracy”, Sir Grantley Adams.

“We have to understand our roots; we have to understand the moment in time that is before us. Because just as Sir Grantley confronted a moment that required great transformation, we too must stand on point of time that requires great transformation for a nation and our society,” she said.

Officiating Minister, Rev. Dr. Beverley Lashley, on giving her sermon based on the theme, “Light of the World is Jesus, Let Him Be Your Example”, encouraged her audience to be challenged by the founding fathers. And she asked that they be firm, resolute and rescue Barbados like Sir Grantley, who was remembered as a social revolutionary.

It was a special occasion as party supporters and members wearing their red and gold came together to remember and celebrate the people who laid the foundation for the oldest political party in Barbados. The party, which was first launched March 31, 1938, was led by Sir Grantley, who is now one of Barbados’ National Heroes. It took a decade before the party was able to form its first government. The BLP also made history as recently as 2008, when Mia Mottley was elected the first female leader of the BLP and first in history of Barbados politics.

After the service, the Opposition Leader and her party members walked over to St. Michael’s Cathedral to lay wreaths at the gravesite of the Right Excellent Sir Grantley Adams.