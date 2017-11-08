Bishop calls on Barbadians to become good neighbours

A no-tolerance approach must be taken to violence now!

Taking this firm stance, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgetown, the Most Reverend Charles Jason Gordon, said that the recent events marring the end of Grand Kadooment highlighted that the value of human life is of paramount importance, and as such everyone must work together to preserve it.

“This will require everyone working together as good neighbours, exploring all options and finding the path for justice, peace and love. Being a good neighbour also means speaking up, standing up and being ready and willing to get involved,” he said.

Extending sympathies to all the persons whose lives were affected by the shootings, he gave assurances that the church would continue to comfort the bereaved families of the victims of violence, while also working with all leaders in society in order to take “meaningful and swift action to address this scourge, this cancer that

is devouring and seeking to destroy our society and our next generation”.

“Whatever is the genesis of violence in our communities, we all have a responsibility to help our young people to see that violence is not the way for them to resolve conflict or disagreements they encounter,” Gordon insisted.

“The Roman Catholic family will continue to pray in earnest for mercy, peace, healing, reconciliation, justice and fairness; we also pray for our leaders to have wisdom and strength to mend our nation so that our young people, all created in God’s image, will put down their weapons, desist from violent and destructive behaviour, and work together in a constructive way, to build a better Barbados,” he added.