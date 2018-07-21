Barbados Coast Guard gets new patrol craft

THE Barbados Coast Guard has a new vessel; her name is HMBS Endurance.

The patrol craft was dedicated yesterday into active service into the Coast Guard’s fleet.

Just before 5 p.m., Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley conducted the naming ceremony, held at the Coast Guard’s HMBS Pelican.

The name “Endurance” epitomises the relationship between Barbados and China and is synonymous with the continued commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic relations that are mutually beneficial.

The name also follows the series of the family of in-shore patrol and interceptor class of vessels in Barbados Coast Guard’s fleet – namely HMBS Endeavour, HMBS Enterprise and HMBS Excellence.

Chief of Staff, Colonel Glyne Grannum, who delivered remarks at the ceremony, said the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) is greatly appreciative of this act of kindness, especially as the Force has been the recipient of military assistance of other equipment and training of BDF personnel.

Colonel Grannum said the new vessel will help in capacity building, as the BDF fulfils its mission to defend and secure Barbados and its interest as a contribution to national and regional development.

“We are a well aware of the many risks and threats we face. The increasing severe effects of climate change, damage to fragile ecosystems and maritime transnational criminality are among those which came readily to mind,” he said.

Chinese Ambassador Yan Xiusheng, who also delivered remarks at the event, informed that his government was satisfied to be able to once again make another donation to Barbados, particularly the BDF, which has the task of ensuring security is maintained locally and regionally.