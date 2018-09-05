AOPT calls for meeting with top cop

The Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) is seeking a meeting with this island’s top cop to tackle issues affecting the relationship between Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators and law enforcement officials.

This is following last week’s altercation between a police officer and a PSV operator, which was recorded by a member of the public.

While investigations are still ongoing into the matter, Public Relations Officer of the Alliance, Mark Haynes, said that shortly an official letter will be sent to the Police Commissioner requesting an audience to ensure that such an instance never takes place again.

“Our position is that behaviour is paramount. We expect the workers to do what they are required to do and to follow the regulations…We are of the view that the police have an important role to play and we are urging them continue to cooperate with the police force and we are maintaining that discipline must be a whole part of this exercise,” he added.

Admitting that the alliance had received complaints from several commuters about the negative conduct of some operators, Haynes stressed that “no bad behaviour at all would be tolerated”, and revealed that several plans had been formulated to stamp out such.

This includes the creation of a command centre, which would have the ability monitor the vehicles through a GPS system and to shut down those committing traffic offences, along with training drivers and conductors through several educational initiatives.

Speaking to the media yesterday at the River Road Terminal after a tour with General Secretary of the National Union of Public Workers Roslyn Smith, he said that there were several grievances that must be addressed in a speedy manner as the AOPT sought to build a harmonious partnership with the workers and the police. (JMB)