Director of the Love Project, Terry Arthur, is happy to report that they were able to pull off another successful Love Day in Queen’s Park yesterday.

Speaking with The Barbados Advocate, Arthur said he is sincerely grateful for the persons who were still able to give to the Love Project this year.

“You know, this year, people made a lot of donations to Dominica and the different areas that were affected by the hurricanes, but they were still able to set aside something for us at Christmas time,” he said.

Echoing his sentiments was President of the Barbados Vagrants and Homeless Society (BVHS) and Co-Coordinator of the Love Day Project, Kemar Saffrey.

“As Terry said, persons have been donating to Dominica and we understand where the needs are, but we are thankful that we have been blessed and have benefitted from contributions this year,” he said.

“We just want to encourage persons to give and give next year in the early and put aside something when the year comes so that we can continue to do this at the end of each year.”

He revealed that persons of the BVHS would stay in Queen’s Park spreading joy and cheer to the homeless, while Arthur and the Love Day Project crew ventured out carrying hampers and gifts to persons in the communities.

“We stay here and give the homeless population access to food, karaoke, dominoes, hampers, HIV testing, blood testing and a number of other health tests,” he said.

Arthur revealed that they would also be going to the Geriatric Hospital to spread “some sunshine and cheer”. He noted that they will be playing Christmas music for all the patients in each ward.