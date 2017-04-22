Ambassador: Chinese team has integrated well at QEH

In the past four months, the Chinese medical team offering its expertise to Barbados has integrated well into the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

This is according to Chinese Ambassador Wang Ke, as she made an official hand over of medical equipment and supplies, valued in excess of US$200 000, from the Government of the People’s Republic of China to the QEH, and by extension the Government of Barbados. Minister of Health John Boyce graciously accepted the donation.

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has funded and facilitated the provision of expert medical support to the QEH, delivered by an eight member Chinese medical team. That team comprises of three surgeons who specialise in hepatobiliary, gastroenterology and spine surgery; two physicians – an anaesthetist and a nephrologist; two critical care nurses; and one nephrology nurse. The team, which officially got to work from last December, has been contracted for a six month period.

“In the past four months, the Chinese medical team has well integrated into the hospital’s work, with outstanding medical skills and rich clinical experiences. The team has collaborated sincerely with their counterparts in the hospital,” the Chinese Ambassador noted.

“The Chinese doctors specialising in hepatobiliary surgery, orthopaedics and general surgery have successfully performed some 35 operations, including several complicated ones,” she further revealed.

“The doctors and nurses stationed at the Nephrology and Anaesthesia Departments have wholeheartedly served local patients, along with their Barbadian colleagues. The team has won recognition and praise from the hospital and patients” she added.

“I am very proud of the team and would like to convey my sincerest thanks to Minister Boyce and Dr. (Dexter) James (QEH CEO) for all the assistance rendered to facilitate the medical team’s work and living in Barbados.”