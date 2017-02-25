AGROFEST A HIT

Scores of schoolchildren descended on Queen’s Park yesterday for the start of Barbados’ premier agricultural exhibition – Agrofest 2017.

Registering his delight with the turnout was CEO of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS), James Paul.

He stated, “I am very happy actually. I was pleasantly surprised this morning because I thought we would have been impacted by the fact that schools were not able to secure the co-operation of the Transport Board. However, it has not made a difference.

“Children are still out in their numbers and hopefully, too, we will also get the participation of members of the public and that will help us greatly,” Paul told The Barbados Advocate from the grounds of Queen’s Park.

“It shows that the level of interest on the part of the community is still there,” he added.