THE coordinator of a recently concluded Free Reading Clinic for Barbadian boys is calling on the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) administration to reopen the Alma Parris Memorial School.

Dr Astra Babb said the findings of the clinic, which catered primarily to 11-year-old boys entering secondary school next month who are experiencing reading challenges, have shown that there is a clear need for Alma Parris to be reopened. The school was created to help students with learning disabilities, but was closed by the previous Democratic Labour Party administration.

At that time, then Minister of Education Ronald Jones explained that the closure was necessary since the numbers there were considerably low.

However, in early June, new Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw revealed that in an effort to minimise the number of underachieving students

who fall through the cracks, Government was seriously considering the reopening of Alma Parris.

“I think the government needs to reopen Alma Parris School for our weak students and structure their programme to really meet the needs of our children,” Babb said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the programme, which hosted over 40 boys, Dr. Babb said at times it was a gruelling task, but the well-trained tutors thoroughly enjoyed the challenge.

She reminded that the Reading Clinic sought to address what can be called “a national concern”.

“It has clearly identified that many of our young men have challenges in reading effectively. The four-week interaction with the students clearly indicates that the boys would like to become competent readers and that well-structured remedial programmes should be put in place to rescue those who fall behind,” she said.

She said it also highlights the importance of home-school collaboration when it comes to developing and encouraging reading, and noted that emergent reading begins in the home.

“Consequently, the household is responsible for this phase of reading and should collaborate closely with the school in the development of the child’s reading skills. Furthermore, electronic toys are not bringing meaning to the printed page; they only develop dexterity in using the hands for manipulating controls,” Dr. Babb said.

“Most of the boys have electronic devices on which they play games. Unfortunately, the games do not promote functional reading, but act more like a catalyst for ensuring literacy. I implore all parents and guardians to reinvent the book.

“Make the book a central part of the entertainment, then we would not need a programme put on by the Reading Clinic. If this plea is ignored, then there would be a dire need to expand this programme,” she added.

Minister of Environment and National Beautification, and Member of Parliament for St. Michael East Trevor Prescod, who indicated that he was honoured that the camp was held at the Barbados Community College which is located in his constituency, delivered remarks at the closing ceremony where he

commended Dr. Babb for executing the programme, which is needed in today’s society.

Prescod noted that it is known internationally and locally, that the majority of the prison population is unable to read and reason at the level at which they should be reading and reasoning.

The participants of the programme received free books, certificates and a report outlining their performance over the past four weeks. (AH)