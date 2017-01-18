New Heart & Stroke Foundation CEO targeting younger generation

A new CEO has been appointed at the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Barbados (HSFB) Inc, and one of her goals in her new role is to target the younger generation in this country and educate them on healthy eating practices.

So states Fiona Anthony, who addressed the media yesterday at the HSFB headquarters during a press briefing.

“At the moment I am evaluating the position of the Heart and Stroke Foundation – where we are now and where we want to be. I am certainly looking at all of our programmes; I am looking to develop them and improve them as need be, particularly focussing in the area of our cardiac patients and also our stroke patients, and also developing our outreach programmes,” she stated.

Rehabilitation will continue to remain high on the agenda, in addition to prevention and screening, she assured.

“The focus of the Heart and Stroke Foundation is obviously to offer a programme to rehabilitate patients. We also want to focus on prevention as well. So we want to ensure that we are providing a service to the public – provide the education, also the screening, the testing so that we can see that we are monitoring patients with respect to their predisposition towards cardiac and stroke disease. So basically, I want to focus on prevention.”

However, what she would like to pay special attention to is attracting Barbadians from as young an age as possible in their educational efforts.

“I would also be interested in, you know, particularly looking at the younger people as well; looking at school aged children; looking at developing programmes with respect to healthy eating, healthy lifestyles and trying to incorporate that at a very young age. So we are really looking at prevention, but we are offering our core services which are our training programme for our health care professionals as well as the public and also our ‘Gym with a Difference.’”