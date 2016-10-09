Keen interest shown in FCCA essay competition

Wolletta-Israel Yaicob of the Rock Christian Primary School and Rhianna Smith of Deighton Griffith Secondary School have been named the winners in the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Children’s Essay Competition, in the Junior and Senior Divisions respectively.

And according to Dr. Kerry Hall, Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Product Authority (BTPA), this year there was an increase in the interest shown in the essay competition.

Marsha Armstrong, Programme Officer for the National Tourism Host Programme at the BTPA, indicated that the 2016 FCCA Essay Competition received 52 entries, 17 in the Juniors and 35 in the Senior Division.

The contest, which serves as a tourism awareness initiative, required each student to submit one essay on the topic “If you were a cruise passenger, what would you want to see and do in your destination (Barbados)?” Submissions were to be made to the BTPA, no later than Friday, July 1, 2016. The essays were judged on creativity, content or subject, style or structure and grammar.

Yesterday, the first, second and third place winners in two separate categories received their prizes in the BTPA’s Lecture Theatre, located on the 1st Floor of the Warrens Office Complex in St. Michael.

Junior winners

In the Junior Division, first place winner Wolletta-Israel Yaicob walked away with Bds $300 and one Apple iPad tablet, a lunch cruise for two on the Stiletto Catamaran, two day-passes to Pirates Cove and a dive ticket on the Atlantis Submarine.

Second place in this division was awarded to Arielle Harewood of St. Matthew’s Primary. She won Bds $250 along with two day-passes to Pirates Cove and a dive ticket on the Atlantis Submarine.

Third place went to Fallon Miller of Harrison College, who won $Bds 200, two day-passes to Pirates Cove and a dive ticket on the Atlantis Submarine. Each school also won a book prize.

Senior division winners

In the Senior Division, first place student Rhianna Smith was awarded a Bds $4000 Cruise Voucher from the BTPA and Foster and Ince Cruise World, dinner for two at Coral Reef Club and two day-passes to Pirates Cove and a dive ticket on the Atlantis Submarine.

Selyna Hollingsworth of Christ Church Foundation School took second place, winning Bds $500 and 2 day-passes to Pirates Cove and a dive ticket on the Atlantis Submarine.

Third place winner Saydiah Russell of Harrison College won Bds $400, two day-passes to Pirates Cove and a dive ticket on the Atlantis Submarine. Each school also won a book prize.