Flow spreads safe internet message

The power of images was placed in the spotlight yesterday, as Flow celebrated Safer Internet Day with the students of Welches Primary, the company’s adopted school.

Nicôle Layne, Vice President of Technology, delivered an interactive presentation to eager Class 3 and Class 4 students, under the theme ‘Be the Change: Unite for a better Internet’.

“Making the internet a safe place for all of its users is of paramount priority for us as the leading service provider in the country,” said Layne.

“As we expected, the students were very knowledgeable about the internet and its many applications, so it was encouraging to see them respond so positively to our message about healthy online behaviour.”

During her presentation to the students, Layne demonstrated how to safely share content online by posing for a ‘selfie’ with the class. She then encouraged the students to stop and think about what, where and with whom the content was being shared.

“The internet, and indeed the provision of connectivity, is now a fundamental part of our daily lives, and while there are several benefits to be had, there are also some unwanted elements in the online world. Sometimes, these unwanted elements can be minimised altogether, so Safer Internet Day always provides us with a timely reminder to incorporate some best practices while using the internet.”

Earlier this week, the telecoms company also delivered a presentation about using the internet safely to members of the Barbados National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations.

“From our perspective as service provider, we feel compelled to share our knowledge and provide relevant information as it relates to the effective and safe use of the internet. We all have to think about the nature of the information we are sharing, the means by which we are sharing it and with whom.”