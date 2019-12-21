Senior women take two

After jumping five spots up to 131 in the FIFA Women’s ranking, the Barbados senior national Women’s team got a chance to stretch their legs before heading into 2020.

Racking up 18 points from the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Caribbean Qualifiers between September and October, the Lady Tridents got the better of St. Kitts and Nevis this past week in two friendly matches.

With the visitors in to conduct some business, both teams took the opportunity to get in some much-needed match practice. On Wednesday in Game 1, the hosts secured a 3-1 victory after leading 2-0 at half-time. Those early goals came from Kerisha Catlyn in the 13th minute and Soraya Toppin-Herbert in the 16th.

Going the other way, St. Kitts and Nevis were back in striking distance when Kshanta Mills pulled one back in the 49th minute. However, the local lasses advanced again in the 70th when Asha Stevenson got herself an early birthday gift to seal the deal.

On Thursday, the home team won by two goals again as they pulled off a 2-0 result. There were goals on either side of the break as Catlyn had another early goal in the 11th, while midfielder Shanice Stevenson netted in the 64th.